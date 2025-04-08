News
Last updated: April 8, 2025

Australia Youngster Announces Shock Retirement, To Never Play Cricket Again At Any Level

CX Staff Writer
will pucovski retires all cricket Australia shock retirement

Will Pucovski has officially announced his retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 27. The talented Victorian batter, once considered one of Australia’s most promising Test prospects, made the decision following a long and difficult battle with repeated concussions and ongoing symptoms that continue to affect his daily life.

Pucovski’s last appearance came during a Sheffield Shield match in March 2024, when he was struck on the helmet by a bouncer from Tasmania’s Riley Meredith.

He retired hurt and has not played since. After consultations with a medical panel, it was strongly recommended that he stop playing. That guidance, combined with persistent health issues, led to his decision to step away from the game permanently.

Why Did Will Pucovski Retire at 27?

“It’s been a really difficult year,” Pucovski told SEN. “In the months after that last concussion, I struggled to do simple things. Just walking around the house was a challenge. I was sleeping a lot. I couldn’t help with anything. The symptoms didn’t go away.”

The effects of his brain injuries have included fatigue, headaches, motion sickness, and issues with balance and coordination—particularly on his left side. Pucovski said these symptoms were not only physically debilitating but also frightening for both him and his loved ones.

“There wasn’t a specific moment where I thought, ‘This is the day I’m retiring,’ but it became clear things weren’t improving. I just don’t want to do any more damage to my brain,” he said. “I know what I was like before the concussions and what I’m like now. There’s a noticeable difference.”

Despite his career being cut short, Pucovski leaves behind an impressive record. He scored 2,350 runs in 36 first-class matches at an average of 53.40, including a brilliant 131 against New South Wales in early 2024. He played one Test for Australia, scoring 62 on debut against India at the SCG in 2021.

Now, Pucovski is shifting his focus to coaching and commentary. He has been appointed head coach of Melbourne’s Premier Cricket side and is also part of Channel Seven’s broadcasting team.

“My dream was to play 100 Tests for Australia. Unfortunately, one is where it ends. But I’m grateful I got there at all,” he said.

Australia
Will Pucovski

