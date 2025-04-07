News
Virat Kohli Yash Dayal Jitesh Sharma MI vs RCB IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 8, 2025

Virat Kohli Angry as Jitesh Sharma, Yash Dayal Spill Suryakumar Yadav’s Catch during MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [WATCH]

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

RCB lost a chance to dismiss MI's Suryakumar Yadav after Jitesh Sgarma and Yash Dayal collided while aiming for a catch.

Virat Kohli Yash Dayal Jitesh Sharma MI vs RCB IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Jitesh Sharma and Yash Dayal were involved in a terrible mix-up during their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday.

How the mix-up happened during MI vs RCB match

It was a slower ball from Yash Dayal to Suryakumar Yadav, who got a top-edge off the bat. The edge went high up in the air and Jitesh Sharma goes for the catch after signalling for it. Mumbai Indians were looking to chase down a target of 222.

At the same time, Yash Dayal was ball-watching and went for the catch, only for the two of them to collide and let go of the opportunity. Suryakumar Yadav, however, was later dismissed in the 12th over of Mumbai Indians’ chase by Yash Dayal.

ALSO READ:

That meant that Mumbai Indians (MI) were restricted to 99/4. However, then came the turnaround, with skipper Hardik Pandya (42) and Tilak Varma (56) forging an 86-run stand for the fifth wicket. Tilak Varma, who retired out for 25 in Mumbai Indians’ last match, scored a half-century before being dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 18th over.

How RCB turned it around vs MI

Hardik Pandya continued doing what he does the best, slamming boundaries all over the ground. It wasn’t until the 19th over when Josh Hazlewood struck to remove the Indian all-rounder, who was caught by Liam Livingstone.

Mumbai Indians were in a spot of bother at 194/6 following Hardik Pandya’s wicket, which was the turning point of the game. Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya, who plays for RCB, had a memorable day with the ball. Krunal first removed former RCB player Will Jacks in the 10th over. Will Jacks was caught by Virat Kohli at long leg region. Fast forward to the final over, the five-time champions needed 19 runs off six overs.

Krunal struck thrice in the 20th over, with the dismissals of Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar and Naman Dhir. Mumbai Indians were eventually restricted to 209/9 from 20 overs. The win takes Royal Challengers Bengaluru to third place with six points from four games, whereas the loss for Mumbai Indians mean that they are in eighth place (Two points from five matches).

