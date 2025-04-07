News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
hardik pandya vs krunal pandya faceoff mi vs rcb ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 8, 2025

[WATCH] Hardik Pandya vs Krunal Pandya – High-Intensity Faceoff in MI vs RCB Clash

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
hardik pandya vs krunal pandya faceoff mi vs rcb ipl 2025

The much-anticipated Hardik Pandya vs Krunal Pandya faceoff lit up the IPL 2025 fixture between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). With the game slipping away from MI and over 100 runs needed in the last seven overs, skipper Hardik Pandya walked in under pressure—and was soon up against his elder brother, Krunal Pandya, in a rare on-field battle.

RCB had earlier posted 222 on the back of a fluent 50 from Virat Kohli and a fiery stand between Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma. MI faltered in their response, and the equation read 106 off 42 balls when Hardik walked in. In a stunning counterattack, he took Josh Hazlewood for 22 runs in a single over, hammering two sixes and two boundaries to race to 20 off just 5 balls.

That’s when RCB turned to Krunal, hoping to break the momentum—and what followed was one of the most gripping overs of the tournament.

How the Hardik Pandya vs Krunal Pandya over panned out

It all began even before the bat met the ball—when Hardik Pandya entered the field with his trademark swagger, only for Krunal Pandya to cheekily mimic his younger brother’s walk. The two shared a brief laugh, offering a rare glimpse of their off-field bond before shifting straight into game mode.

Once the action resumed, it was all business. RCB had earlier piled on 222 runs, riding on Virat Kohli’s half-century and a destructive partnership between Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma. MI’s chase wobbled early, and at 106 needed off 42 balls, the situation looked grim when Hardik arrived at the crease. With momentum shifting after the Hazlewood over, RCB threw the ball to Krunal , setting up a rare brother vs brother showdown.

1st ball: Tilak Varma took a single, giving Hardik the strike. Then came the fireworks.
2nd ball: Hardik smashed Krunal straight over long-off for six.
3rd ball: He sent the ball soaring over mid-wicket—another six.
4th ball: Krunal tried going wide outside off, but it was too wide.
4th ball again: Another wide, same tactic.

Sensing the game slipping, Krunal slowed things down—tying his shoelace, pulling out of his run-up, trying to break Hardik’s rhythm. On the legal fourth ball, he surprised everyone with a short ball outside off. Hardik calmly dabbed it to the deep fielder for a single and shared a light moment with his brother at the crease.

ALSO READ:

This Hardik Krunal exchange, filled with tactics, tension, and subtle mind games, was a standout moment in the MI vs RCB match. While Mumbai Indians still had work to do, Hardik’s explosive burst tilted momentum in their favour—and his mini-duel with Krunal was one for the archives. But Hadik fell after an enterprising knock of 42 off 15 balls and Krunal went on to seal a win for RCB with a tight final over.

After the game Krunal spoke more of the bond with his brother: “The bond that we (Hardik and I) have, we knew there was only one Pandya that was supposed to win, the love and affection we have for each other is very natural. He (Hardik) batted really well and I feel for him, but we (our team) won and that is most important.”

WATCH: Hardik Pandya vs Krunal Pandya battle in RCB vs MI IPL 2025 match here

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Hardik Pandya
IPL 2025
Krunal Pandya
MI vs RCB
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

‘People Didn’t Know That..’ – Hardik Pandya Reveals Unknown Incident Before Tilak Varma Slow Knock That Forced Mumbai Indians To Retire Him Out in IPL 2025 Game

‘People Didn’t Know That..’ – Hardik Pandya Reveals Unknown Incident Before Tilak Varma Slow Knock That Forced Mumbai Indians To Retire Him Out in IPL 2025 Game

Tilak was forced to retire out in their last match against LSG.
12:18 am
Chandra Moulee Das
rcb top two qualification ipl 2025 points table playoffs

Will RCB Finish in the Top Two of IPL 2025 Points Table to Gain Qualification Advantage for Playoffs?

11:54 pm
CX Staff Writer
Virat Kohli Yash Dayal Jitesh Sharma MI vs RCB IPL 2025

Virat Kohli Angry as Jitesh Sharma, Yash Dayal Spill Suryakumar Yadav’s Catch during MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [WATCH]

RCB lost a chance to dismiss MI's Suryakumar Yadav after Jitesh Sgarma and Yash Dayal collided while aiming for a catch.
12:13 am
Vishnu PN
mumbai indians playoffs chances ipl 2025 how mi can qualify

Mumbai Indians Playoffs Chances: How MI Can Qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs?

12:39 am
CX Staff Writer
Jitesh Sharma MI vs RCB IPL 2025

‘Need Rule Change’ – Former SRH Player Says RCB Denied Run By Law After Incident in Mumbai Indians Clash in IPL 2025

RCB's Jitesh Sharma was controversially denied a run against MI during an IPL 2025 clash on Monday.
10:26 pm
Vishnu PN
Hardik Pandya 200 T20 wickets MI vs RCB IPL 2025

Hardik Pandya Achieves Big Milestone With Virat Kohli, Livingstone Wickets During MI vs RCB IPL 2025

He took two wickets in his quota of four overs.
10:15 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.