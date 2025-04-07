Why is Only Jasprit Bumrah, But No Rohit Sharma, in Mumbai Indians Playing XI for MI vs RCB IPL 2025?

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah returns to the playing XI for the IPL 2025 against RCB. However, Rohit Sharma doesn't feature.

Senior Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to the Mumbai Indians (MI) playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking place at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Bumrah had been out of competitive action since January, when he sustained a back spasm during the Test series against Australia in January. While Bumrah returns, senior batter Rohit Sharma, however, doesn’t feature in Mumbai Indians’ playing XI.

Why Rohit Sharma doesn’t feature in MI playing XI vs RCB

Rohit Sharma doesn’t feature in Mumbai Indians’ playing XI against Royal Challengers Bengaluru because of a knee injury he sustained during a practice session recently.

As a result of the injury, Rohit missed the game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last Friday. Rohit, however, features as one of the impact player substitutes for Mumbai Indians. This means that he could be used as an impact player when Mumbai Indians begin their run chase. Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first on Monday.

Rohit Sharma has endured a forgettable run in IPL 2025, with scores of 0,8 and 13 in the three matches he has played so far. The last of those was the knock of 13 which came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The former Mumbai Indians skipper was named as the impact player during Mumbai Indians’ chase of 117, but was dismissed for a 12-ball 13 by Andre Russell. Because of his inability to convert starts into big knocks, the Nagpur-born cricketer’s form with the bat has been a cause for concern this season.

Jasprit Bumrah’s injury and comeback

Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, has not played competitive cricket since being forced off midway through the fifth Test against Australia in January due to a back spasm. He eventually missed the limited-overs series against England at home as well as the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy that India won. He joined the Mumbai Indians squad on Saturday after getting fitness clearance from BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Since joining Mumbai Indians in 2013, the Gujarat pacer has gone on to lead the pace attack over the years. Bumrah has so far played 133 matches in the IPL, all for Mumbai Indians. He has taken 165 wickets till date, including two four-fers and as many five-fers.

