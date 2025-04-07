News
Will SRH Change Their Ways After Fourth Successive Loss in IPL 2025? Daniel Vettori
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 7, 2025

SRH IPL 2025 Star Ditches International Contract, Set to Discuss Future For National Team in Shocking Decision

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The batter is among the most sought-after T20 batters in the world

Will SRH Change Their Ways After Fourth Successive Loss in IPL 2025? Daniel Vettori

In a shocking development, Sunrisers Hyderabad hitter Heinrich Klaasen has been left out of Cricket South Africa’s annual central contracts for the upcoming cricket season.

Klaasen, who had recently quite Test cricket, was on a white-ball contract but him prioritising T20 leagues has seen his name dropped from the central contracts.

Heinrich Klaasen’s International Career Over?

Opting out of central contracts could also mean his international career is over. Klaasen was crucial for South Africa’s brilliant run in the 2024 T20 World Cup and almost won them the elusive trophy with 27-ball 57 in the final against India.

According to a CSA statement, discussions regarding his future are ongoing and “a final decision will be made in due course.”

The likes of Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller, two other crucial players in South Africa’s white-ball set-up have opted for hybrid contracts. Miller and Klaasen are contracted with The Hundred which will clash with South Africa’s limited-overs series against Australia in August. Miller has been picked up by Northern Superchargers for the upcoming season while Klaasen will play for Manchester Originals.

ALSO READ:

“The hybrid contracts take into consideration the dynamic nature of modern-day cricket and will provide David and Rassie with the opportunity to contribute to the team during specific bilateral tours and ICC events,” CSA high performance director Enoch Nkwe said in a statement.

Spinner Bjorn Fortuin and pacer Andile Phehukwayo are the other two players whose names are missing from the new list. The three have lost their contracts, Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka and Lizaad Williams are the new entrants this season.

“All of these players have been contracted with the importance of the next World Test Championship cycle and the 2027 Cricket World Cup on home soil in mind,” Nkwe said.

South Africa’s Matches In 2025

After finishing as runners-up in last year’s T20 World Cup and reaching the semifinals in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai, South Africa have the chance to clinch an ICC in June when they face WTC defending champions Australia at the Lord’s in the final.

South Africa’s schedule for the remainder of 2025 includes Tests and T20I series in Zimbabwe followed by white-ball series in Australia and England and then Test series in Pakistan. They will end the international calendar for this year with two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is in India from November 14 to December 19. 

The SA20 is likely to begin on the Boxing Day as there are no Tests scheduled.

