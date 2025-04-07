News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Why Heinrich Klaasen Might Never Play for South Africa Again?
news
Last updated: April 7, 2025

Why Heinrich Klaasen Might Never Play for South Africa Again?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Heinrich Klaasen Might Never Play for South Africa Again?

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen’s international career might as well be over as he was not named in the recently announced 18-player list of centrally contracted players by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Notably, Klaasen had retired from Test cricket last year in January and only had a white-ball contract with South Africa. However, it is now understood that he is prioritising his T20 franchise cricket career.

Despite the exclusion, there might still be an outside hope to see him back, especially with the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2027 ODI World Cup lined up next. Notably, CSA previously haven’t been very accepting of players preferring T20 cricket in the instances of AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, amongst others.

CSA said in a statement that “Discussions regarding his future are ongoing and a final decision will be made in due course.”

ALSO READ:

David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen get hybrid contracts

David Miller, who previously held a white-ball-only contract and Rassie van der Dussen have agreed to hybrid deals, enabling them to take part in select bilateral tours and ICC tournaments.

However, both Miller and Heinrich Klaasen are committed to playing in The Hundred, which overlaps with South Africa’s white-ball series in Australia scheduled between August 10 and 24.

The list of contracted players also features Test and ODI captain Temba Bavuma and T20I skipper Aiden Markram, along with the team’s primary pace attack. Among those retained are Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, and spinner Keshav Maharaj.

The 18-member list also has three newly contracted players which include the likes of pacer Lizaad Williams, who has been sidelined following knee surgery, all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy, and 18-year-old left-arm fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, who earns his first national contract.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

CSA
Heinrich Klaasen

Related posts

Gujarat Titans Star Could Be Back In India Reckoning After Stellar Start to IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans Star Could Be Back In India Reckoning After Stellar Start to IPL 2025

He has scalped nine wickets in four matches of the IPL 2025 so far.
9:41 pm
Sreejita Sen
Virat Kohli Makes HISTORY in T20 Cricket During MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash; Only Indian To Achieve THIS Feat

Virat Kohli Makes T20 HISTORY During MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash; Only Indian To Achieve THIS Feat

8:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Why is Only Jasprit Bumrah, But No Rohit Sharma, in Mumbai Indians Playing XI for MI vs RCB IPL 2025?

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah returns to the playing XI for the IPL 2025 against RCB. However, Rohit Sharma doesn't feature.
7:55 pm
Vishnu PN
Will SRH Change Their Ways After Fourth Successive Loss in IPL 2025? Daniel Vettori

SRH IPL 2025 Star Ditches International Contract, Set to Discuss Future For National Team in Shocking Decision

The batter is among the most sought-after T20 batters in the world
7:43 pm
Samarnath Soory
dewald brevis ipl 2025 unsold players mumbai indians mi cape town mict sa20

Mumbai Indians To Rue As Discarded Young Overseas Star Hits Peak Form Across Formats Amidst IPL 2025 Chaos

While Mumbai Indians' batting is hobbling in IPL 2025, the youngster is lighting up domestic cricket with his batting
8:46 pm
Samarnath Soory
Rashid Khan Gujarat Titans GT IPL 2025

‘You’ve Got To Bring In Your Match-Winners…’: Former CSK Player on Where Rashid Khan Should Bowl for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

The former CSK player has suggested where Rashid Khan should bowl for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.
6:18 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.