‘The Last Time I Cried’: PBKS Captain Shreyas Iyer Reveals Why He Got Emotional Before Champions Trophy 2025
news
Last updated: April 7, 2025

‘The Last Time I Cried’: PBKS Captain Shreyas Iyer Reveals Why He Got Emotional Before Champions Trophy 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
‘The Last Time I Cried’: PBKS Captain Shreyas Iyer Reveals Why He Got Emotional Before Champions Trophy 2025

Shreyas Iyer, who is currently leading the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), recently got candid about an incident where got emotional and cried.

In a candid chat with internet persona Sahiba Bali, Iyer opened up about the last time he cried, which incidentally happened prior to India’s title-winning run in the Champions Trophy 2025.

In a video posted by PBKS on their YouTube channel, Iyer said,

“The last time I cried was during the Champions Trophy first practice session, like literally crying, crying. Why? Because I batted in the nets, and my batting wasn’t good, so I got so angry at myself that I started crying. And I was also shocked that I don’t cry so easily. So that means it shows how much passion you have, and how well you want yourself to do.”

Notably, Iyer was one of the top performers in the ICC event, finishing as the top run-scorer for Indian and the second-highest overall.

ALSO READ:

Shreyas Iyer has led PBKS from the front in IPL 2025

PBKS, so far, have won two of their three games in IPL 2025 and in both of their wins, Iyer led the side from the front. In their season opener against the Gujarat Titans (GT), the dynamic right-hander registered an unbeaten knock of 97* while in the next game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he slammed another unbeaten fifty (52*).

Currently, PBKS are fourth in the IPL 2025 points table and face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) next in a home game tomorrow (April 8).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
IPL 2025
PBKS
Shreyas Iyer

