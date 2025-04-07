News
Will SRH Change Their Ways After Fourth Successive Loss in IPL 2025? Daniel Vettori
Last updated: April 7, 2025

Will SRH Change Their Ways After Fourth Successive Loss in IPL 2025?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

They lost against GT last night.

Will SRH Change Their Ways After Fourth Successive Loss in IPL 2025? Daniel Vettori

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Daniel Vettori shared his thoughts after their fourth consecutive loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The last season’s runner-up started their campaign on a high by defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 44 runs. But they failed to continue their momentum as they lost four on the trot.

However, the team’s head coach stated that the aggressive playing style of their batters would eventually “work” in the tournament like the previous year. But they also need to assess the conditions. He acknowledged the strategies and efforts put in by the opponent bowlers to dismiss their top three batters.

“I think we know the style is going to work, but we have to respect conditions, and we have to assess really well and that’s probably something we haven’t done. Also, [we] have to respect how well other teams are bowling, putting a lot of planning into our top three and they haven’t been able to execute it at times,’ said Vettori.

SRH Lose Against Gujarat Titans

The famous opening duo of SRH, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, failed to get a good start once again. They were dismissed for 18 and eight runs respectively. Ishan Kishan also struggled to get back among the runs after his maiden IPL ton in their IPL 2025 opener. Their middle-order batters Heinrich Klaasen and youngster Aniket Verma could not help the team much.

They could manage only 152 runs at the end of their innings. The Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, chased the target in just 16.4 overs.

The former New Zealand player adjudged the wicket as “tough” and assessed that anything between 160-170 would be a par score on that pitch. But he admitted that SRH fell 20 runs short of that while applauding their rivals for a better understanding of the conditions.

“I think they saw that the wicket was really tough and the assessment coming back was 160-170 would be a good score, which is what we anticipated at the start of the day. We needed 20 more runs to put the pressure on and then obviously bowl really well. But I think their understanding of what was required was spot on,” he explained.

Daniel Vettori on SRH skipper

The 46-year-old praised the SRH captain Pat Cummins for always remaining calm and composed in pressure situations. Though the team now finds itself in an alarming situation after losing four out of their five matches, Vettori believes they can turn the tables soon. He banked on the SRH batters to make a comeback while acknowledging the need for a step-up from the entire squad.

“I don’t think Pat [Cummins] has ever panicked in his life and I think I’m pretty similar. But we understand the ramifications of losing four in a row and how difficult it makes the season. The good thing about the IPL is there’s quick turnarounds, there’s opportunities to do well and there’s individual performances within those games. So I think there’s still some confidence within the batting group, but it’s the collective that needs to stand up now,” stressed Vettori.

SRH will take on the Punjab Kings at the home venue on April 12.

