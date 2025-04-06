Out or Not Out? Washington Sundar Dismissal on 49 Sparks Controversy During SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Match

The incident happened on the first ball of the 14th over of GT's chase.

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Washington Sundar played a brilliant knock during their match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

However, he was dismissed just shy of his half-century on 49 off Mohammed Shami’s bowling after Aniket Verma took a controversial catch. The incident happened on the first ball of the 14th over of GT’s chase.

Shami bowled a short, wide delivery and Washington attacked it, looking to hit it over point to get to his half-century.

However, Aniket judged the flight of the ball well and lunged forward at the last moment and caught it but the question was whether the ball was grounded at any point.

While it looked incredibly tight, the third umpire had multiple looks at it and finally reckoned the fingers were underneath the ball and declared it out.

Following the decision, the reactions were divided as the GT players and camp clearly looked unhappy.

ALSO READ:

Top knock from Washington Sundar puts Gujarat Titans in control of chase

Washington Sundar walked out to bat when GT were struggling at 16 for 2 in 3.5 overs. He took of the pressure immediately with his clean hitting and did the rebuilding work impeccably alongside skipper Shubman Gill with a 90-run partnership for the third wicket.

Despite Sundar missing out his fifty, his knock put the Titans in control of the chase.

At the time of writing this report, the GT scoreboard read 120 for 3 in 14.2 overs with Shubman Gill and Sherfane Rutherford currently batting in the middle.

A win tonight will see GT win their third consecutive game while SRH slumped to their fourth straigh loss.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.