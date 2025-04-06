‘Even if the Ball Tails a Bit…’: Gujarat Titans Pacer Mohammed Siraj on How Lifting of Saliva Ban Has Helped him in IPL 2025

Mohammed Siraj picked four wickets during the SRH vs GT game in IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj has explained how the lifting of saliva ban from the Indian Premier League (IPL) has helped bowlers. Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, the organisers had confirmed that the use of saliva, which was banned during the COVID-19 pandemic, would be permitted once again.

“Even if the ball tails a bit (due to the use of saliva), it becomes easier to get wickets (especially bowled and lbw) dismissals. The wicket is on the slower side. Just tried to attack the stumps as much as I can,” Siraj said during the mid-innings break of the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

More to follow…