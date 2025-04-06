Why is Harshal Patel not in SRH Playing XI against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025?

Harshal Patel is not in Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) playing XI against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Harshal Patel is not in the team’s playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Hyderabad on Sunday. This is the first match this season which Harshal Patel will be missing.

Why is Harshal Patel not in SRH playing XI vs GT?

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins said during the toss that Harshal Patel has fallen ill, which is why he won’t play the match against Gujarat Titans. Fellow Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat has replaced Harshal Patel in the playing XI. “Harshal Patel misses as he is ill, Jaydev Unadkat comes in,” Pat Cummins said at the toss.

