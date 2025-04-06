Why Is Kagiso Rabada Not in Gujarat Titans Playing XI vs SRH in IPL 2025?

There is no return date known yet.

Guajarat Titans (GT) will be without their star overseas pacer Kagiso Rabada for their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight. Notably, Rabada missed GT’s previous match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

While he missed the RCB game due to personal reasons, he won’t be available for the SRH game since the Proteas has now flown back home.

The news of his return was confirmed by the franchise but there is no official return date known yet.

There was no update from skipper Shubman Gill as well during the coin toss.

Absence of Kagiso Rabada can be a big blow for Gujarat Titans

The INR 10.75 crore GT recruit is one of the best fast bowlers in the business and his absence will be a big blow for the IPL 2022 winners. In the 2024 IPL season, Kagiso Rabada secured 11 wickets in 11 matches while representing the Punjab Kings. His most impressive performance came in 2020, where he dominated with 30 dismissals in just 17 matches, earning him the Purple Cap as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker.

Speaking about his performance in IPL 2025 so far, Rabada has claimed two wickets in two appearances. He started with figures of 1/41 against his former team, Punjab Kings, followed by 1/42 in his next game against the Mumbai Indians.

In the last match against RCB in the absence of Rabada, Mohammed Siraj took over the wicket-taking onus and produced a matchwinning spell of 3/19 in his four overs. Although GT have the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma and Arshad Khan, having someone the stature of Rabada gives a big boost to a side and GT will be hoping that the Proteas returns soon.

