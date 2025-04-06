Jasprit Bumrah Availability For MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Encounter Revealed by Mahela Jayawardene

He has been out of competitive cricket since 2024-25 BGT.

In a recent development from the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clash at the Wankhede Stadium, lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah will take the field tomorrow.

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed Bumrah’s availability during the pre-match conference on Sunday.

He said, “He arrived last night. He has his session with NCA then handed to over physios. He is bowling well and will play tomorrow.”

Bumrah was nursing a back injury he sustained in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He has been out of competitive cricket since. MI have received a major boost from Bumrah’s presence in the playing XI as the team has been in shambles during this ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah – A Big Boost for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are having a terrible start to the season, languishing eighth on the points table. They have won just one match out of four games played so far. Their only win came in a home match against Kolkata Knight Riders. MI should be hopeful for another win when they cross swords with RCB.

However, Bumrah’s unmatched presence and impact on the field will increase MI’s winning chances. The 31-year-old will take on the new ball to draw early blood, especially dangerous openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli. The Indian batter, in particular, has an average of 55 on this ground in the shorter format. Bumrah’s job will be to attack RCB’s top-order. Further, Bumrah is expected to complete his quota of four overs with the penultimate over of the game. His toe-crushers will come in handy to restrict RCB from collecting runs at the tail end of the innings.

