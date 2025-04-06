‘We Ended Up on the Same Page’: Virat Kohli Shares His Bond With Rohit Sharma Ahead of the MI vs RCB Clash in IPL 2025

The two teams will cross swords at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Virat Kohli shared about his bond with Mumbai Indians’ (MI) Rohit Sharma ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Monday. The former skippers of their respective teams have risen together in international cricket and the IPL. In a recent video posted by RCB on their official X handle (formerly Twitter), Kohli talked about their journey in the initial days, and much more.

Kohli explained how both players learnt from each other. He also shared how they backed each other’s decisions during their captaincy for the national team. Coincidentally, most times they had a similar gut feeling depending on the situation in the match.

“Initially, you’re learning from each other, growing in your careers probably at the same time, and sharing all kinds of questions and queries. There’s a lot of back-and-forth that happens. Also, the fact that we’ve worked very closely in terms of the leadership for the team, so there were always ideas being discussed, and more or less, we ended up on the same page about the gut feeling of a particular situation in a game,” he said.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐎-𝐊𝐎 𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐝! 🫂



Virat Kohli talks about his equation with Rohit Sharma, and how they’ve bonded over the years and created some wonderful memories! ✨



We’re just a day away from seeing them go up against each other, and we wish them well! 😌👊#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB… pic.twitter.com/I6GHFHxgEx — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 6, 2025

ALSO READ:

Virat Kohli On Their Mutual Trust

The 36-year-old elaborated on how mutual trust was built between the two. He also stressed that neither of them had thought about playing for so long when they had just started their career, but consistency and hard work have brought them so far. He expressed his gratitude for all the fond memories he shared with Rohit.

“There’s a trust factor that builds, where you rely on each other to do the job for the team. We’ve definitely enjoyed our time playing together for so long for India. We were able to make our careers that long because when we were young, it wasn’t certain we would end up playing for 15 years. The journey has been long and consistent, and yes, very grateful and happy for all the memories and moments we’ve shared and continue to do so,” he added.

MI have started their season poorly with just one win in their four matches so far. Meanwhile, RCB faced a home defeat against the Gujarat Titans after two wins on the trot.

Hardik Pandya-led MI will take on Rajat Patidar’s reds at the Wankhede Stadium tomorrow.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.