'Fuss Pataka': Navjot Singh Sidhu Brutally Trolls MS Dhoni After Ex-CSK Skipper Squanders FREE-HIT During CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match
watch
Last updated: April 6, 2025

‘Fuss Pataka’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Brutally Trolls MS Dhoni For Missing FREE-HIT During CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The former CSK skipper failed to capitalise on the opportunity.

‘Fuss Pataka’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Brutally Trolls MS Dhoni After Ex-CSK Skipper Squanders FREE-HIT During CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was on the receiving end of ridicule from Hindi commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu during the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) earlier today.

During the third ball of the 14th over of CSK’s chase, MS Dhoni got a brilliant opportunity to release some pressure after Mohit Sharma bowled a no-ball and the umpire signalled for a free hit.

The anticipation could be felt in the sound throughout the stadium, especially since MS Dhoni was on strike and Sindhu on air also echoed the same.

However, Mohit bowled brilliantly to outfox Dhoni with a bouncer as CSK failed to capitalise on the chance.

Speaking about the missed opportunity, Sidhu in his trademark style ended labelling Dhoni as ‘Fuss Pataka (firecracker that doesn’t burn properly)’.

Watch the video below.

ALSO READ:

MS Dhoni batted at 7 but failed to deliver

After much controversy regarding MS Dhoni coming out to bat late, the 43-year-old walked out at No.7 when CSK were struggling at 74 for 5 in 10.4 overs while chasing 184.

Although Dhoni remained unbeaten (30* off 26), there was a clear lack of intent and he didn’t change gears till the very last when the required equation have already skyrocketed.

Earlier, KL Rahul top-scored with the bat for Delhi Capitals with a deft knock of 77 off 51 balls to propel DC to 183 for 6 in 20 overs.

With the win, DC now remains the only team in IPL 2025 to be unbeaten so far and occupies the top spot while CSK slumped to the ninth spot with two wins and two losses.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

CSK
IPL 2025
MS Dhoni
Navjot Singh Sidhu

[WATCH] MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja Combine To Complete Spectacular Runout of Ashutosh Sharma vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Dhoni and Jadeja looked in sync.
9:03 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

[WATCH] MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja Combine To Complete Spectacular Runout of Ashutosh Sharma vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Dhoni and Jadeja looked in sync.
9:03 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
ajinkya rahane sends yashasvi jaiswal off duleep trophy 2022 south zone vs west zone

When Ajinkya Rahane Sent Yashasvi Jaiswal Off The Field For Disciplinary Reasons [WATCH]

Jaiswal was seen repeatedly sledging the batter. South Zone batter Ravi Teja
5:25 pm
Samarnath Soory
Lights Go Off At Bay Oval As Fast Bowler Was About To Release The Ball In NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI [WATCH]

Lights Go Off At Bay Oval As Fast Bowler Was About To Release The Ball In NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI [WATCH]

The incident happened during the 39th over of the second innings.
2:05 pm
Sreejita Sen
Footage Shows Suryakumar Yadav Wasn't Pleased With Tilak Varma Being Retired Out for Mitchell Santner in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

MI lost their third game of the season.
4:30 pm
CX Staff Writer

Footage Shows Suryakumar Yadav Wasn’t Pleased With Tilak Varma Being Retired Out for Mitchell Santner in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

MI lost their third game of the season.
4:30 pm
CX Staff Writer
[WATCH] Phil Salt Slams Mohammed Siraj for Monstrous 105m Six Outside the Stadium; Ex RCB Pacer Takes Revenge Next Ball

[WATCH] Phil Salt Slams Siraj for Monstrous 105m Six Outside the Stadium; Ex RCB Pacer Takes Revenge Next Ball

The incident happened during the fifth over of the match
April 2, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] LSG Youngsters Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi Pull Off Incredible Relay Catch Near Boundary To Dismiss Prabhsimran Singh

April 1, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das

[WATCH] LSG Youngsters Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi Pull Off Incredible Relay Catch Near Boundary To Dismiss Prabhsimran Singh

April 1, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
