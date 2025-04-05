‘Fuss Pataka’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Brutally Trolls MS Dhoni For Missing FREE-HIT During CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match

The former CSK skipper failed to capitalise on the opportunity.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was on the receiving end of ridicule from Hindi commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu during the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) earlier today.

During the third ball of the 14th over of CSK’s chase, MS Dhoni got a brilliant opportunity to release some pressure after Mohit Sharma bowled a no-ball and the umpire signalled for a free hit.

The anticipation could be felt in the sound throughout the stadium, especially since MS Dhoni was on strike and Sindhu on air also echoed the same.

However, Mohit bowled brilliantly to outfox Dhoni with a bouncer as CSK failed to capitalise on the chance.

Speaking about the missed opportunity, Sidhu in his trademark style ended labelling Dhoni as ‘Fuss Pataka (firecracker that doesn’t burn properly)’.

MS Dhoni batted at 7 but failed to deliver

After much controversy regarding MS Dhoni coming out to bat late, the 43-year-old walked out at No.7 when CSK were struggling at 74 for 5 in 10.4 overs while chasing 184.

Although Dhoni remained unbeaten (30* off 26), there was a clear lack of intent and he didn’t change gears till the very last when the required equation have already skyrocketed.

Earlier, KL Rahul top-scored with the bat for Delhi Capitals with a deft knock of 77 off 51 balls to propel DC to 183 for 6 in 20 overs.

With the win, DC now remains the only team in IPL 2025 to be unbeaten so far and occupies the top spot while CSK slumped to the ninth spot with two wins and two losses.

