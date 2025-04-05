News
Sanju Samson Achieves Historic Feat in PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Clash; Overtakes Former Captain Late Shane Warne
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 5, 2025

Sanju Samson Achieves Historic Feat in PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Clash; Overtakes Former Captain Late Shane Warne

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Sanju Samson Achieves Historic Feat in PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Clash; Overtakes Former Captain Late Shane Warne

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson achieved a major feat after his side beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The wicketkeeper-batter became the most successful skipper of the franchise and in the process, eclipsed the legendary Australian spinner and former RR captain late Shane Warne.

With the win against PBKS, Samson’s tally of wins as leader went up to 32 (in 62 matches), going past Warner’s 31 (in 55 matches).

Third on the list is current Royals coach Rahul Dravid with 18 wins.

ALSO READ:

Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer end PBKS’ unbeaten run in IPL 2025

Speaking about the PBKS vs RR clash, the Royals secured a comfortable win in the end by 50 runs which ended PBKS’s unbeaten run so far in the tournament. Batting first, the Sanju Samson-led side posted a big 200-plus total, courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s half-century (67 off 45) and crucial knocks from Sanju Samson (38 off 26) and Riyan Parag (43 off 25).

Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets for PBKS, while Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen got one scalp apiece as the Royals posted 205 for 4 in 20 overs.

Coming to the chase, Jofra Archer drew blood as early as the first over with a double blow. The England speedster removed young batter Priyansh Arya on the first ball of the innings while he got the better of in-form batter and PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer on the final ball of the over.

Although Nehal Wadhera (62 off 41) and Glenn Maxwell (30 off 21) kept PBKS hopes alive for sometime with a 88-run stand for the fifth wicket, it soon got extinguished once the duo was dismissed and in the end it was too much left for Punjab.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson
Shane Warne

