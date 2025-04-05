Blow for Rajasthan Royals As Key Bowler Out of Punjab Kings Clash in IPL 2025 With Niggle

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Tushar Deshpande will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) due to a minor setback. Skipper Sanju Samson confirmed the news during the coin toss. Yudhvir Singh is set to make his RR debut tonight at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Why Is Tushar Deshpande Not Playing Against Punjab Kings?

The 29-year-old medium pacer is out of the playing combination due to a small niggle.

During the pre-match toss ceremony, Samson said, “We have a small niggle for Tushar Deshpande, so he’s out for today and Yudhvir comes in for him.”

Deshpande had featured in all three RR games so far. During the Royals’ opening fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he picked up three wickets, including the power-hitter Travis Head. However, the bowler was wicketless against Kolkata Knight Riders and most recently, Chennai Super Kings.

The Mumbai-born has also been expensive this season, leaking a mammoth 96 runs in the nine overs he has bowled so far.

