Why Did KL Rahul Take Wicketkeeper Duties Mid-Game From Abishek Porel For Delhi Capitals in the CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match?

KL Rahul had kept wickets in the IPL previously

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel made the abrupt choice of switching his wicket-keeper in the middle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk on Saturday.

Abhishek Porel swapped the gloves and pads with India’s designated ODI gloveman KL Rahul following a poor decision of Porel for the DRS in the Mitchell Starc’s third over. Vijay Shankar had some bat to the ball as Axar was prompted to take the review by Abhishek.

That seemed to have spurred on the decision by DC to bring in Rahul to keep the wickets due to his experiencing and game-reading skills.

More to follow…