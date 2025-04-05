News
kl rahul csk vs dc ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 5, 2025

Why Did KL Rahul Take Wicketkeeper Duties Mid-Game From Abishek Porel For Delhi Capitals in the CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

KL Rahul had kept wickets in the IPL previously

kl rahul csk vs dc ipl 2025

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel made the abrupt choice of switching his wicket-keeper in the middle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk on Saturday.

Abhishek Porel swapped the gloves and pads with India’s designated ODI gloveman KL Rahul following a poor decision of Porel for the DRS in the Mitchell Starc’s third over. Vijay Shankar had some bat to the ball as Axar was prompted to take the review by Abhishek.

That seemed to have spurred on the decision by DC to bring in Rahul to keep the wickets due to his experiencing and game-reading skills.

More to follow…

Abishek Porel
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025

Related posts

Dinesh Karthik Opines On Virat Kohli Partnership At RCB In New Role In IPL 2025

‘Ego Can Be Your Greatest…’ – Dinesh Karthik Opines On Virat Kohli Partnership At RCB In New Role In IPL 2025

Kohli has made 97 runs in three matches so far.
6:32 pm
Disha Asrani
[WATCH] MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja Combine To Complete Spectacular Runout of Ashutosh Sharma vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

[WATCH] MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja Combine To Complete Spectacular Runout of Ashutosh Sharma vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Dhoni and Jadeja looked in sync.
5:42 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
'Dhoni is like My Father' - CSK Youngster Matheesha Pathirana Opens Up on Relationship With Legend

‘Dhoni is like My Father’ – CSK Youngster Opens Up on Relationship With Legend

He has scalped four wickets in two matches so far.
4:54 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former India Players Question Mumbai Indians Decision to Retire Tilak Varma Against LSG in IPL 2025

Former India Players Question Mumbai Indians’ Decision to Retire Tilak Varma Against LSG in IPL 2025

He had made 25 runs off 23 balls including two fours.
4:00 pm
Sreejita Sen
PBKS vs RR Playing 11 IPL 2025

PBKS vs RR Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Match

Both teams might stick with the same playing XI.
3:55 pm
Sagar Paul
shivam dube csk ipl 2025 chennai super kings

Why is Shivam Dube Not in CSK’s Playing XI in IPL 2025 Match Today?

The allrounder has been a vital outlet in the middle-order against spinners.
5:30 pm
Samarnath Soory
