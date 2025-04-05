‘Keep These Players in D Grade’: Mohammad Rizwan and Co. Face Severe Heat After New Zealand Whitewash

Pakistan lost the series by 3-0.

Former pacer Sikander Bakht slammed the Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan after their 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series against New Zealand. The team has failed to chase any game after electing to bowl first, moreover, they got bundled out in all the matches of the series.

The pacer became furious over poor performances from the Men in Green, including the World Cups in 2023 and 2024 and the recent Champions Trophy. He requested Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), to demote all the Pakistan players in the D grade of their national contract until they win any major ICC tournament.

“You talk about professionalism. If this PCB becomes professional, you should all be given D-grade contracts. You have lost World Cups and Champions Trophy. Now, you have been whitewashed. I request Mohsin Naqvi to keep all these players in D grade until and unless they win championships”, stated Bakht to Geo Super.

Mohammad Rizwan Captaincy in Question

The former player also exclaimed his rage at the skipper. He questioned Rizwan’s professionalism and criticised his on-field decisions.

“Let me talk about your captaincy. You made horrible bowling changes. Faheem Ashraf was bowling at 120kmph. It was not a slower delivery; it was his actual speed. You are the captain, you removed slip in the third over. Is this professionalism? What captaincy are you doing?”, asked the former player.

Moreover, he stated that if PCB was “professional”, then Rizwan could not continue as the Pakistan captain.

“Mohammad Rizwan talked about lack of professionalism. I agree. If we had a professional cricket board, you would not have been there”, said Bakht.

Rizwan also faced backlash for his comment on the Pakistan Super League (PSL), in the post-match presentation, after their poor run in international cricket. He said that the team “will leave the past” struggles in international cricket and hoped that his countrymen would enjoy their domestic cricket league – PSL.

“After Champions Trophy and this series, we’ll leave the past. PSL is a big tournament for us in Pakistan, hopefully our nation will enjoy. Hopefully, we’ll do well in PSL”, said Rizwan.

