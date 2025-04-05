News
Imam-ul-Haq Stretchered Off After Scary Hit On The Jaw During NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI
news
Last updated: April 5, 2025

Imam-ul-Haq Stretchered Off After Scary Hit On The Jaw; Usman Khan Comes In As Concussion Sub In 3rd NZ vs PAK ODI

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The injury took place in the third over.

Imam-ul-Haq Stretchered Off After Scary Hit On The Jaw During NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq had to leave the field after getting hit on the jaw during the third ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. He was playing in place of Usman Khan, who missed the match due to an injury. Imam came out to open the innings with Abdullah Shafique as Pakistan were chasing 265 runs in a rain-shortened 42-over match.

The injury took place in the third over when a throw from a New Zealand fielder hit Imam’s helmet and struck him on the jaw. The ball even got stuck in the grill of his helmet. Imam was clearly in pain and had to be taken off the field with medical help.

Usman Khan Fails to Make an Impact

Usman Khan came in as a concussion substitute. However, he could not make much of a difference with the bat and was dismissed for just 12 runs by Muhammad Abbas.

Interestingly, this marks the second straight match where a Pakistani player has picked up a concussion injury. In the last game, Haris Rauf took a heavy blow to the helmet while batting and was replaced by Naseem Shah.

ALSO READ:

New Zealand Seal Comfortable Win in the Third ODI

The match started late because of rain, so both teams played a 42-over game. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 264 runs for 8 wickets. Michael Bracewell and Rhys Mariu both hit fifties. Akif Javed was the best bowler for Pakistan, taking four wickets for 62 runs in nine overs.

In reply, Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq early after he was hit on the helmet and had to leave the field due to a concussion. Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique added 68 runs, but the scoring rate stayed below what was needed. Shafique got out for 33, and Usman Khan, who replaced Imam, scored only 12. Babar scored a fighting 50 but was dismissed soon after. Mohammad Rizwan scored 37 and Tayyab Tahir made 33 as they tried to help Pakistan stay in the game. But the lower-order batters could not give much support.

Ben Sears was the best bowler for New Zealand, taking five wickets for 34 runs. Bracewell, Duffy and Muhammad Abbas also bowled well, and New Zealand won the match easily.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Imam-ul-Haq
NZ vs PAK
Pakistan
Usman Khan

