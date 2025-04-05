After Digvesh Rathi, Rishabh Pant Sanctioned by IPL For Offense During LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

LSG pulled off a superb 11-run victory over Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants were hit by two match-fee fines soon after their 12-run win over Mumbai Indians on Friday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during the second innings of the match while defending a total of 204.

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 Lakh,” an official release said.

There was also fine for legspinner Digvesh Rathi for his ‘Notebook’ celebration after dismissing dangerous Naman Dhir. The 25-year-old had been fined for the same celebration he did after dismissing Punjab Kings’ opener Priyansh Arya.

“This was his second Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season and hence, he has accumulated Two Demerit Points, in addition to One Demerit Point which he accumulated during LSG’s match against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025,” the release said.

