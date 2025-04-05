Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Set To Be Boosted By Early Return Of Key Pacer in IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have had a thrilling start to their IPL 2025 campaign, despite facing a series of injury setbacks to their bowling attack. The team’s recent win over Mumbai Indians (MI) was especially significant, as it came after LSG had been operating with a depleted bowling line-up.

Despite this, they managed to defend a challenging total, with the likes of Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma leading MI’s charge in the latter stages, but the LSG bowlers managed to hold their ground and seal a narrow victory.

One of the major concerns for LSG at the beginning of the season was the condition of their bowling unit. Several key bowlers, including Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, and Akash Deep, were recovering from injuries, leaving the squad looking light on pace options. In response, LSG made several changes to their lineup.

They brought in Shardul Thakur, who was an immediate impact player, contributing greatly to LSG’s performances in the early part of the season. Thakur played a crucial role in restricting MI in their run chase, with a brilliant 19th over where he conceded only seven runs when 29 were needed from 12 balls.

Avesh Khan and Akash Deep also returned to the squad after their respective injuries, further strengthening the bowling attack. Akash Deep made his first appearance after recovering from a back injury in LSG’s recent match, where he bowled a solid spell, picking up one wicket for 46 runs. Avesh Khan, on the other hand, has played in three matches but has been expensive with just two wickets to his name. Despite the challenges, the return of Avesh and Akash has given the team much-needed depth in their bowling department.

Mayank Yadav boost for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Now, there is more good news for LSG as they await the return of one of their most exciting pace bowlers: Mayank Yadav. Known for his blistering pace, Mayank was a key figure in LSG’s IPL 2024 season, where he topped the speed charts with deliveries consistently clocking over 150 km/h. His fastest ball, recorded at 156.7 km/h, was the quickest in the entire season.

With Mayank’s pace and ability to generate extreme speed, he has been one of the most anticipated bowlers in the IPL. His impressive performances in the past have made him one of the standout young talents in Indian cricket.

Mayank, however, has been sidelined due to injuries, including a back issue and a toe injury, which delayed his return to action. Fortunately, his recovery has been progressing well, and LSG’s head coach, Justin Langer, recently shared an update on his condition.

Langer mentioned that Mayank is “up and running” and bowling at around 90 to 95% of his full capacity at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Although there is no confirmed timeline for his return, the progress is promising. Langer also expressed confidence in Mayank’s ability to join the squad soon, highlighting that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has played a crucial role in getting the fast bowlers like Avesh Khan and Akash Deep back into the fold.

Speaking on it at the press conference, Mayank Yadav said: “What I do know is he’s working very hard at the NCA, and I saw some video of him bowling yesterday and he was bowling at about 90 to 95%. So Mayank’s up and running, which is really great for Indian cricket, for IPL. We saw the impact he had last year. I don’t think there’s been a bowler in India who’s bowled faster than Mayank Yadav. That’s why there’s so much talk about him.”

“He’s up, he’s keen to get going. He bowled really well in Bangalore yesterday at the NCA. I think you have another couple of bowls and hopefully… NCA, to their credit, have obviously done a very good job because they’ve got Avesh Khan back for us, they’ve got our Akash Deep back for us. So we really appreciate the work they’re doing to get the boys back playing and now hopefully Mayank as well.”

With Mayank Yadav’s potential return, LSG’s bowling attack is set to receive a significant boost. His raw pace could prove to be a game-changer as the season progresses, and his presence would make the team even more formidable in the upcoming matches. For now, LSG fans will be hoping for a swift recovery as the team looks to continue their strong start to IPL 2025.

