News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Digvesh Singh Rathi LSG vs MI IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 4, 2025

LSG’s Digvesh Singh Rathi brings out notebook celebration again during IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi brought out the notebook celebration in IPL 2025 once again.

Digvesh Singh Rathi LSG vs MI IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi brought out the controversial notebook celebration once again, this time during Friday’s IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI). He brought out the celebration after he dismissed Naman Dhir in the ninth over of Mumbai Indians’ chase.

The 25-year-old had also done the notebook celebration against Punjab Kings (PBKS) a few days ago after he saw off Priyansh Arya. Digvesh as handed one demerit point and fined 25 per cent of his match fees.

More to follow…

Cricket
Digvesh Singh
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
LSG vs MI
Lucknow Super Giants
Naman Dhir

Related posts

MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025

Should MS Dhoni Bat Up The Order For CSK in IPL 2025? Former SRH, RCB Star Opens Up

MS Dhoni's batting spot at Chennai Super Kings has been one of the biggest talking points in the ongoing IPL season.
10:15 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Is Tilak Varma Not In The Mumbai Indians Playing XI vs LSG in IPL 2025

Why Is Tilak Varma Not In The Mumbai Indians Playing XI vs LSG in IPL 2025?

He has been replaced by batting all-rounder Raj Bawa.
8:49 pm
Disha Asrani
Akash Deep Lucknow Super Giants LSG vs MI IPL 2025

Who is Akash Deep Replacing in LSG Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against Mumbai Indians?

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Akash Deep is set to play his first match of IPL 2025.
8:02 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Is Rohit Sharma Not Playing Against LSG In IPL 2025

Why Is Rohit Sharma Not In Mumbai Indians Playing XI Against LSG In IPL 2025?

Hardik Pandya confirmed the same during the coin toss.
8:12 pm
Disha Asrani
MS Dhoni captain Chennai Super Kings CSK vs DC IPL 2025

Will MS Dhoni Captain Chennai Super Kings in the CSK vs DC Match in IPL 2025?

MS Dhoni has scored 71 runs from four matches so far in IPL 2025.
8:35 pm
Vishnu PN
salman nizar csk trials ipl 2025

Kerala Star Batter Called Up by CSK for Trials in the Midst of IPL 2025

The southpaw had made his First-Class debut at the age of 17
5:46 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.