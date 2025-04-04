LSG’s Digvesh Singh Rathi brings out notebook celebration again during IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi brought out the notebook celebration in IPL 2025 once again.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi brought out the controversial notebook celebration once again, this time during Friday’s IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI). He brought out the celebration after he dismissed Naman Dhir in the ninth over of Mumbai Indians’ chase.

The 25-year-old had also done the notebook celebration against Punjab Kings (PBKS) a few days ago after he saw off Priyansh Arya. Digvesh as handed one demerit point and fined 25 per cent of his match fees.

More to follow…