MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 4, 2025

Should MS Dhoni Bat Up The Order For CSK in IPL 2025? Former SRH, RCB Star Opens Up

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

MS Dhoni's batting spot at Chennai Super Kings has been one of the biggest talking points in the ongoing IPL season.

MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Siddharth Kaul believes that MS Dhoni should bat higher up the order for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025. MS Dhoni’s batting spot at Chennai Super Kings has been one of the biggest talking points in the ongoing IPL season. MS Dhoni has batted lower down the order in IPL 2025 so far and has scored just 71 runs from four matches.

‘Mahi bhai should bat a little higher’: Kaul

The Jharkhand cricketer had also batted lower down the order because of a knee surgery he had undergone after IPL 2023. “I think that Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) should bat a little higher up the order because people want to see him as a player. When he bats in the death overs or in the middle overs, he is in two different zones. In the middle overs, he goes for the singles and doubles and he doesn’t play the big shots until the death overs,” Siddharth Kaul said during a discussion on Cricxtasy’s Better Call Kaul show.

“But, there’s a concern regarding Dhoni’s fitness. Last year, he underwent the knee operation. Even now, he isn’t able to play competitive cricket throughout the season,” added the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player.

‘He plays with full of grace’: Kaul on Dhoni

The Punjab-born cricketer, however, believes that Dhoni still has in him to produce brilliant cameos. He noted Dhoni’s 16-ball unbeaten 30 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which however went in vain.

“Stephen Fleming has said that because of his knee problem, he needs to bat down the order so that he can bat the last three-four overs, where he can play explosive shots. Whenever he gets going, he plays with full of grace. In the last two-three matches when he walked out to bat, he had made 30-32 runs in 13 balls, although against RCB his efforts went in vain. But he still showcased his brilliance,” opined Kaul.

Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles. Chennai Super Kings’ latest IPL title was in 2023 when they defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final. The 43-year-old has played 267 IPL matches and has scored 5289 runs at a strike-rate of 137.70. He has scored 24 half-centuries in the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings are in eighth place with two points from three matches. They defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets in their opener, but have suffered two straight losses since, to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. The five-time champions will next take on Delhi Capitals at Chepauk on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings
Cricket
CSK
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
MS Dhoni
Siddharth Kaul

