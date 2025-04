Lucknow Super Giants pacer Akash Deep is set to play his first match of IPL 2025.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Akash Deep will play his first game for the franchise after he was named in the playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday.

Akash Deep replaces M Siddharth in the Lucknow Super Giants playing XI. Akash Deep had missed LSG’s last three matches as he was recovering from a back injury.

More to follow…