Why Is Tilak Varma Not In The Mumbai Indians Playing XI vs LSG in IPL 2025
Last updated: April 4, 2025

Why Is Tilak Varma Not In The Mumbai Indians Playing XI vs LSG in IPL 2025?

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Why Is Tilak Varma Not In The Mumbai Indians Playing XI vs LSG in IPL 2025

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) is about to kick off. The news from the centre is that MI all-rounder Tilak Varma is not a part of the playing XI.

However, he is listed as one of the Impact Player substitutes.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. When we connect the dots, we come to an understanding that Varma will be used as an Impact Player for the second innings. His services will be used as a specialist batter, depending on the situation of the match at that time.

Additionally, MI have made another chance. Rohit Sharma is set to miss this fixture due to a knee injury.

More to follow…

