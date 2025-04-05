Lights Go Off At Bay Oval As Fast Bowler Was About To Release The Ball In NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI [WATCH]

The incident happened during the 39th over of the second innings.

Bizarre scenes took place during the third match of the New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI series. A sudden power cut took place at the Bay Oval. Just when the Kiwi pacer Jacob Duffy was about to bowl his fifth delivery of the 39th over, the lights all over the ground went off. Duffy released the ball, but the Pakistan batter Tayyab Tahir backed away to avoid injury.

However, the lights were back after a few minutes. The game resumed from where it was stopped.

New Zealand Whitewashed Pakistan in the ODI Series

The Black Caps, led by Michael Bracewell, have won the 50-over series by 3-0 to complete a whitewash over Pakistan. After winning the toss, the Men in Green field first at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Due to severe rain before the match, the wet outfield led the match to be reduced to 42 overs per side. Half-centuries from opener Rhys Mariu and skipper Bracewell, along with contributions from Daryl Mitchell and Henry Nicholls, helped New Zealand put up 264/8 on the board.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan scored a 32-ball 37 following Babar Azam’s half-century in 58 balls. Tayyab Tahir also added 33 runs in 31 balls, but it was not enough to earn them their sole victory in the series. Pacer Ben Sears took his second consecutive five-wicket haul, bundling Pakistan out for 221 in 40 overs. New Zealand secured the match by 43 runs.

Previously, the Kiwis won the first two matches in Napier and Hamilton. After opting to bowl first in the second ODI, Pakistan conceded 292 runs to New Zealand in 50 overs. Mitchell Hay led the innings with his 99 not-out in 78 balls. Faheem Ashraf’s 73 and Naseem Shah’s 51 went in vain. Sears claimed a fifer to all out Pakistan for 208 runs in just 41.2 overs.

Rizwan’s team got bundled out for 271 runs in 44.1 overs in the first match of the series. Babar’s 83-ball-78 and Salman Ali Agha’s 48-ball-58 couldn’t help the team to get over the line after Mark Chapman’s ton powered them to a huge total of 344. Mitchell and Muhammad Abbas scored 76 and 52 runs respectively.

