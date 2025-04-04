News
Olly Stone England cricket team
news
Last updated: April 4, 2025

Blow for England as Fast Bowler Ruled Out For More Than 3 Months

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

England have suffered a massive blow ahead of their 2025 home season.

Olly Stone England cricket team

England have suffered a big blow ahead of a busy home season with pacer Olly Stone being ruled out for more than three months due to a knee injury. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the development via a statement on Friday.

Olly Stone’s injury details

“Stone experienced increasing discomfort during Nottinghamshire’s pre-season tour of Abu Dhabi last month. Further scans conducted this week revealed the need for surgery. He will now begin a period of rehabilitation, working closely with the medical teams at both the ECB and Nottinghamshire,” the ECB said.

“As a result, Stone will miss the start of the English summer but is targeting a return to full fitness by August 2025,” added the statement.

This means that the 31-year-old could miss the five-match Test series against India at home. The Test series is scheduled to start on June 20 with the first Test at Leeds. The fifth Test is slated to take place on July 31 at The Oval. England are scheduled to host Zimbabwe, India, West Indies and South Africa in their 2025 home season.

ALSO READ:

Stone had revealed that he felt some discomfort in his right knee during Nottinghamshire’s pre=season training camp in Abu Dhabi in March. The 2025 English County Championship season got underway on Friday, with Nottinghamshire taking on Durham in Division One.

Olly Stone’s international career so far

Olly Stone made his international debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka in October 2018. He has played five Tests, 10 ODIs and one T20I till date. The right-arm pacer has taken 26 wickets in Tests and ODIs combined. His only T20I was against Pakistan in Karachi three years ago, where he finished with figures of 0/36 from four overs.

ECB
England
England and Wales Cricket Board
India vs England
Olly Stone

