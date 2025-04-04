News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Kagiso Rabada Gujarat Titans GT IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 4, 2025

When Will Kagiso Rabada Return to the Gujarat Titans Playing XI in IPL 2025?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada recently returned to South Africa due to personal reasons.

Kagiso Rabada Gujarat Titans GT IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) were without their star pacer Kagiso Rabada in their eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during their IPL 2025 match on Wednesday. Kagiso Rabada returned to South Africa due to some personal reasons after having played Gujarat Titans’ opening two matches of IPL 2025.

When will Kagiso Rabada return to GT playing XI

Gujarat Titans had confirmed via a statement that Kagiso Rabada had returned home due to personal reasons. “Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa to deal with an important personal matter,” read the statement from the IPL 2022 champions. However, the franchise has not clarified on a potential return date of the senior Proteas pacer.

Kagiso Rabada has taken two wickets from as many matches he has played in IPL 2025 so far. He registered figures of 1/41 against his former side Punjab Kings, before claiming figures of 1/42 against Mumbai Indians in the second match. Gujarat Titans had acquired the right-arm pacer for INR 10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction and his absence comes as a significant blow.

Kagiso Rabada, one of IPL’s consistent bowlers

The Johannesburg-born player is one of the most consistent bowlers in the IPL. In IPL 2024, he took 11 wickets from as many matches while playing for Punjab Kings. His best IPL season was in 2020, when he took 30 wickets from 17 matches to end as the top wicket-taker and win the Purple Cap award.

ALSO READ:

He had become only the second bowler, after the legendary Dwayne Bravo, to take 30 wickets or more in a season. Bravo had won the Purple Cap in 2014 with 32 wickets. He played for Chennai Super Kings that season.

All-rounder Arshad Khan played in place of Rabada against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and registered figures of 1/17. Pacer Mohammed Siraj (3/19) and spinner R Sai Kishore (2/22) were also equally impressive as Gujarat Titans restricted Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 169/8 in Bengaluru.

In the visitors’ reply, Jos Buttler top-scored with an unbeaten 73 as Gujarat Titans won by eight wickets. The Shubman Gill-led side, fourth in the standings, will take on a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their next match on Sunday.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
GT
Gujarat Titans
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Kagiso Rabada

Related posts

jos buttler ipl 2025 gujarat titans gt

Jos Buttler Credits THIS Legend For Making Him a T20 Opener After Latest IPL 2025 Knock

Buttler is fresh off a match-winning knock of 73 not out against RCB
3:53 pm
Samarnath Soory
rohit sharma mi mumbai indians ipl 2025

Rohit Sharma Gets Backing From Former Mumbai Indians Star, But Is IPL 2025 The Final Nail?

He has managed scores of 0, 8. and 13 in IPL 2025 so far
3:56 pm
Samarnath Soory
Jos Buttler Is Stunned by Gujarat Titans Teammate Sai Sudharsan in IPL 2025

‘Blown Away By How Good He is’ – Jos Buttler Is Stunned by This Gujarat Titans Teammate in IPL 2025

GT have won two out three matches so far.
2:51 pm
Disha Asrani
LSG vs MI Playing 11 IPL 2025

LSG vs MI Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match

A positive update for LSG is that pacer Akash Deep is back in the squad.
2:17 pm
Sagar Paul
Gujarat Titans Star Sai Sudharsan Set to Play All Formats for India, Claims Prominent Coach WV Raman

Gujarat Titans Star Set to Play All Formats for India, Claims Prominent Coach

He has scored 186 runs in three games this season, averaging 62.
1:18 pm
Sagar Paul
ms dhoni csk ipl 2025 chennai super kings

‘I got MS Dhoni’s Message After T20 World Cup Win’ – Delhi Capitals Player Reveals Bond with CSK Legend

He revealed Dhoni had sent heartfelt texts after two major trophy wins
11:37 am
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.