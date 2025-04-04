‘Blown Away By How Good He is’ – Jos Buttler Is Stunned by This Gujarat Titans Teammate in IPL 2025

GT have won two out three matches so far.

Gujarat Titans (GT) sealed a clinical win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on April 2. Entertaining knocks from Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan helped chase the target of 170 with ease to register GT’s second win of the tournament so far. While the Englishman himself played a match-winning knock at a strike rate of over 187, he was in awe of the left-handed opener.

Buttler said, “Day one in training, watching Sai up close, I am blown away by how good he was.”

Watch the video posted by Gujarat Titans on their social media handle.

Jos Buttler Praises Sai Sudharsan

In the match against RCB, Sudharsan kicked off the chase with skipper Shubman Gill. Despite an achievable total of 170 on a batting-friendly ground like M Chinnaswamy Stadium, both openers scored in boundaries from the word go. Gill fell to Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he departed after a run-a-ball 14. Sudharsan and Buttler continued the show as they stitched a 47-ball 75-run partnership.

Overall, Sudharsan’s knock of 49 off 26 included seven boundaries and a six. His strike rate of 136.11 kept the GT fans interested. As of today, Sudharsan is the second-highest leading run-scorer in the IPL 2025 after three matches. At 186 runs, he’s just three runs behind the top position.

ALSO READ:

He has made 63 off 41 against the Mumbai Indians and 74 off 41 against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 matches so far. Undoubtedly, he has begun the tournament with a bang. Sudharsan is truly enjoying a purple patch, and Buttler has been loving this energy of the 23-year-old.

“So, obviously, he started the tournament brilliantly well and really enjoyed batting with him. A lovely kid, so much talent. Great energy out there in the middle,” Buttler added.

Gujarat Titans’ next fixture is another away fixture, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.