Gujarat Titans Star Set to Play All Formats for India, Claims Prominent Coach

Gujarat Titans (GT) player Sai Sudharsan is likely to play in all formats for India, according to former cricketer and ex-India women’s team coach, Woorkeri Venkat Raman.

Sai is in top form and keeps improving with every match. He has scored 186 runs in three games this season, averaging 62. Since his IPL debut in 2022, he has been an important player for Gujarat Titans, scoring runs regularly. This season, he has already hit two fifties and a 49. Last year, he became the fastest player to reach 1000 IPL runs, doing it in just 25 innings.

Sai Sudharsan’s Fitness Sets Him Apart

WV Raman praised Sai’s fitness and hard work, comparing him to Robin Singh, one of India’s fittest players. Sai’s mother, a fitness expert, has trained him since childhood. She not only helps with his workouts but also guides him mentally. A strong support system is important for any young player, and Sai is lucky to have it.

“A modern-day cricketer needs to be fit even if he/she is not skillful enough. Sai Sudharsan is extraordinarily fit, and his fitness level reminds me of Robin Singh, one of the fittest cricketers I have seen in Indian cricket. Sai Sudharsan has the advantage of having a mother with expertise in strength and conditioning. She has been devising his fitness regimen since his early days and who better than a mother to motivate her son. Apart from looking after his training needs, his mother has also inculcated the right attitude in Sai Sudharsan. It is so important for a budding sportsperson to have a support system and Sai Sudarshan is blessed to have it,” WV Raman wrote on his blog.

WV Raman’s Insights on Sai’s Batting Technique

Technically, WV Raman said Sai is well-organized but can still improve. As an opener wanting to play in all formats, he needs to get better at playing fast bowlers on the front foot. His relaxed stance helps him move well, but he needs more stability for better front-foot shots.

“On the technical side of things, Sai Sudharsan looks reasonably well organized, but a couple of things can be better. As an opener, looking to play in all three formats, he needs to improve his front foot play against the quicks. He is relaxed in his stance and that facilitates mobility, but a little bit of stability is needed in order to play shots off the front foot,” he added.

Sai Sudharsan: A Complete Player in the Making

Raman believes Sai has all the qualities needed to succeed at the highest level. He calls him a complete player and one of India’s most promising young cricketers. Sai has already shown the skills and mindset for a long career. However, success also depends on luck and opportunities. While he can secure his place by scoring runs, luck is out of his hands. Raman described Sai as lambe race ka ghoda, meaning he is built for long-term success and could do well in international cricket for many years.

“To sum it up, Sai Sudharsan is a good all-round package, and he is one of the biggest hopes for the future. He ticks all the boxes and has shown that he is equipped for the long haul in international cricket. What he needs in his favour to have a long career is a little bit of luck and the right breaks. As far as breaks are concerned, he can do something about it by way of scoring runs. But when it comes to luck, there is nothing that he can do about, as only time will tell what destiny has in store for him. To describe Sai Sudharsan like they do in Hindi, he is a lambe race ka ghoda, going by what we have seen of him so far, “he further added.

