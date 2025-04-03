News
Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill Silences ‘Noise’ With Cryptic Post After Beating RCB in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 3, 2025

Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill Silences ‘Noise’ With Cryptic Post After Beating RCB in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

GT beat RCB at their home ground by eight wickets.

Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill Silences ‘Noise’ With Cryptic Post After Beating RCB in IPL 2025

Shubman Gill put out a cryptic post last night on X (formerly Twitter) after the Gujarat Titans (GT) outclassed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture.

While it seems like a post-match victory post at first glance, fans on social media were quick with their assumptions.

First, let’s check the post below.

Now, fans are claiming that Gill’s post is a response to former RCB skipper Virat Kohli for his celebrations in the aftermath of the GT skipper’s dismissal during the match.

For context, after Bhuvneshwar Kumar got Gill dismissed early in the game, Kohli looked extremely animated.

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in Top 4 of IPL 2025 Points Table

Speaking about the RCB vs GT match, Shubman Gill’s side secured a comfortable win by eight wickets. While Gill failed to deliver with the bat, Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 73*(39) and Sai Sudarshan’s 49(36) helped the IPL 2022 winners wrap up the contest with ease.

In the process, GT climbed up to the fourth place in the IPL 2025 points table with four points from three games. They will next face the mighty Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6.

On the other hand, RCB faced their first defeat of the season after winning their first two games. They also lost their top spot with the loss and have now dropped to third place in the standings. Like GT, RCB also have four points from three matches.

New captain Rajat Patidar has done a good job so far. He will once again hope to get back to winning ways when they lock horns against Mumbai Indians on April 7.

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
RCB vs GT
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli

