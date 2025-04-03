‘Can’t Happen’: BCCI Gives BOLD Response to Franchises Surrounding Pitch Controversy in IPL 2025

The issue has put the BCCI and IPL franchises at loggerheads.

From Lucknow Super Giants (LGS) to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and others, there has been a growing dissent about the lack of ‘home advantage’ with respect to pitch conditions in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The issue has set the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL franchises at loggerheads.

According to a TOI report, a BCCI source privy to the internal developments said,

“The pitches have been good so far. Hence, they may be asking for pitches that have more help for bowlers. But there needs to be better communication between the franchise and the curators. It can’t happen within a week of the IPL season.”

Furthermore, it is understood that the BCCI had explicitly communicated to the DC management that the responsibility for pitch preparation rested solely with the appointed board curator. According to BCCI regulations, neither franchises nor players are permitted to influence pitch conditions. For IPL matches, the board mandates that curators prepare balanced surfaces, avoiding excessive assistance for either seam or spin bowling.

On the other hand, LSG mentor Zaheer Khan had sarcastically commented following their loss against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) that the pitch at Ekana Stadium appeared to have been designed by a “curator from Punjab,” implying it did not meet expected standards.

Responding to that, the source said, “As far as Lucknow is considered, the square needs to be relaid to alter the basic nature of the pitch, which is intrinsically slow in nature. According to BCCI guidelines, it needs to have a good grass cover to sustain itself through the tournament. Same goes for all other venues.”

