KKR vs SRH Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Match

Match No.15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will feature Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Both teams have lost two out of three games.

KKR did not perform well in their previous match against Mumbai Indians, being bowled out for only 116 runs and losing by eight wickets.

SRH also struggled in their previous game against Delhi Capitals. Their top order collapsed early, but Aniket Verma’s 74 off 41 balls gave them some hope. However, their total of 163 wasn’t enough as DC chased it down with four overs left.

Let’s take a look at the KKR vs SRH playing 11 combinations along with Impact Player choices.

KKR vs SRH Playing 11

Since both teams are coming off defeats, expect some changes in their playing XIs as they look to improve their performances.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11

KKR might change their Impact Player for this match. Last time, they picked Manish Pandey because their batting collapsed. But this time, they could go with Vaibhav Arora to strengthen their bowling.

KKR XI: Quinton de Kock (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Players: Anrich Nortje, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia

KKR Batting Order:

Openers: Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine

No.3: Ajinkya Rahane

Middle-order: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell

Lower-order: Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora (likely impact player)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad might also change their Impact Player. In the last match, they used Wiaan Mulder as he can also contribute with the bat. But this time, they might go back to Adam Zampa for more bowling strength.

SRH XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami.

Impact Players: Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder

SRH Batting Order

Openers: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma

No.3: Ishan Kishan

Middle-order: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar

Lower-order: Pat Cummins, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa (likely impact player)

