Andy Flower Shares Update on Virat Kohli’s Finger Injury During RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower shared an update on Virat Kohli’s finger injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT).

The injury happened when Kohli tried to stop a boundary on the fifth ball of the 12th over in GT’s chase. Fielding at deep mid-wicket, he attempted to stop a shot from Sai Sudharsan, but the ball slipped through his hands and went to the boundary. Kohli looked in discomfort and was quickly attended to by the team’s physio. However, after receiving treatment, he continued to field.

At the post-match press conference, RCB head coach Andy Flower reassured everyone that Virat Kohli is fine. He said there’s nothing to worry about, as Kohli is doing okay despite the injury scare.

“Virat looks fine, he’s okay,” said Flower in the post-match press conference.

RCB’s Top Order Fails to Deliver

RCB had a tough outing with the bat as Virat Kohli got out for just seven runs to Arshad Khan. The top-order batters failed to deliver, and the team was struggling at 42/4 in 6.2 overs. Mohammed Siraj, for Gujarat Titans, bowled brilliantly, taking three wickets for just 19 runs in his four overs. Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone tried to steady the innings with a 52-run stand in 38 balls, while Tim David’s quick knock at the end helped RCB reach 169.

Gujarat Titans made the chase look easy, finishing the game in 17.5 overs. Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler led from the front, taking their side to an eight-wicket win. RCB couldn’t do much with the ball, suffering their first defeat of the season.

