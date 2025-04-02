[WATCH] Phil Salt Slams Siraj for Monstrous 105m Six Outside the Stadium; Ex RCB Pacer Takes Revenge Next Ball

The incident happened during the fifth over of the match

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and current Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj had quite an enterprising homecoming as the teams lock horns today at Chinnaswamy in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season.

The incident happened during the fifth over of the match. On the third ball, Salt decided to pick the bones out of the delivery. Bowled at 143.6 kmph on middle and off, Salt opened up his stance early and whacked it a 105m over cow corner as it travelled over the roof and out.

However, Siraj wasn’t going to be silent and he had his revenge on the very next ball by absolutely destroying Phil Salt’s stumps.

It was a fullish ball, starting on middle and off and curving away. Salt tried to hit it again but missed as it rattled onto the stumps.

Mohammed Siraj hands RCB early blow in powerplay

Prior to the Salt wicket in the fifth over, Mohammed Siraj had already dented RCB by taking the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal, removing him cheaply for 4 in his previous over.

No doubt RCB not retaining Siraj for the IPL 2025 season and then not using RTM for him at the auction despite his loyalty for all these years has fired up the India pacer as he meant business in Chinnaswamy today.

These early blows have put RCB on the backfoot and the home team will require a solid partnership in the middle to make amends now for the early setback.

At the time of writing this report, the RCB scoreboard read 37 for 3 in 5.4 overs with Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone currently batting in the middle.

