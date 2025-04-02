News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
sherfane rutherford ipl 2025 gujarat titans gt
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 2, 2025

Why Is Sherfane Rutherford Not In Playing XI For RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Clash?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Rutherford has been a key batter in Gujarat Titans' middle-order in IPL 2025

sherfane rutherford ipl 2025 gujarat titans gt

West Indies’ explosive batter Sherfane Rutherford has been left out of Gujarat Titans’ high-octane clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The left-hander who has been in stunning form in T20s, had played a key role in GT’s middle-order in their first two Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 matches as an Impact Sub.

Sherfane Rutherford On Bench For GT vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash 

Rutherford’s performances have also put him a peg above New Zealand’s explosive batter and star fielder Glenn Phillips from making his first appearance for GT.

For the clash against RCB, GT have picked veteran Delhi pacer Ishant Sharma in the playing XI who is likely to be substituted in the second innings

Rutherford had also played the last two games against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians as an Impact Player. 

In the game against PBKS, Rutherford scored a quickfire 46 off 28 balls as he alongside Jos Buttler (54 off 33 balls) brought GT closer to the target of 244.

ALSO READ:

As long as Rutherford was at the crease as an Impact Player in place of pacer Prasidh Krishna, GT looked like they had a chance. However, slowed down pace at the other end made the chase too steep to climb.

In the second match against MI, Rutherford provided the late impetus at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as the left-hander smashed two sixes in his 11-ball 18 to help Gujarat Titans post a total of 196/8 in 20 overs. He was replaced by Ishant in the second innings as GT restricted MI to a total of 160/6 in 20 overs to open their account for IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans Out For Redemption IPL 2025

After the comprehensive win against the five-time champions, Shubman Gill’s side face off against early pace-setters RCB who have beaten two big teams to begin their campaign.

Gujarat Titans will be looking to redeem themselves after their first season under Gill’s captaincy went awry, missing out on a play-offs spot. After winning the IPL 2022 in their debut season and reaching the final in IPL 2023, GT finished IPL 2024 in eighth place with five wins and seven losses from 14 games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Glenn Phillips
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Sherfane Rutherford
Shubman Gill

Related posts

Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH IPL 2025

SRH Six-Hitting Star Doubtful for KKR Clash in IPL 2025 After Yorker Injures Toe in Nets

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngster has been in fine form with the bat in IPL 2025.
9:13 pm
Vishnu PN
[WATCH] Phil Salt Slams Mohammed Siraj for Monstrous 105m Six Outside the Stadium; Ex RCB Pacer Takes Revenge Next Ball

[WATCH] Phil Salt Slams Siraj for Monstrous 105m Six Outside the Stadium; Ex RCB Pacer Takes Revenge Next Ball

The incident happened during the fifth over of the match
8:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Kagiso Rabada RCB vs GT IPL 2025

Why is Kagiso Rabada Not in Gujarat Titans Playing XI in IPL 2025?

Kagiso Rabada is not playing for Gujarat Titans against RCB in IPL 2025.
8:02 pm
Vishnu PN
mumbai indians ipl 2025 suryakumar yadav

Mumbai Indians Stars To Follow Yashasvi Jaiswal to Goa From Mumbai Cricket: Reports

Jaiswal had featured for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25
9:09 pm
Samarnath Soory
Anrich Nortje Kolkata Knight Riders KKR IPL 2025

When Will Anrich Nortje Return for KKR in IPL 2025?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Anrich Nortje has not played in the IPL 2025 so far.
6:42 pm
Vishnu PN
gujarat titans ipl 2025

‘Just call it batting’: Gujarat Titans pacer frustrated with pitch conditions in IPL 2025

Batters have enjoyed their time so far in IPL 2025 with only few exceptions
5:30 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.