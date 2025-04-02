Why Is Sherfane Rutherford Not In Playing XI For RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Clash?

Rutherford has been a key batter in Gujarat Titans' middle-order in IPL 2025

West Indies’ explosive batter Sherfane Rutherford has been left out of Gujarat Titans’ high-octane clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The left-hander who has been in stunning form in T20s, had played a key role in GT’s middle-order in their first two Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 matches as an Impact Sub.

Sherfane Rutherford On Bench For GT vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

Rutherford’s performances have also put him a peg above New Zealand’s explosive batter and star fielder Glenn Phillips from making his first appearance for GT.

For the clash against RCB, GT have picked veteran Delhi pacer Ishant Sharma in the playing XI who is likely to be substituted in the second innings

Rutherford had also played the last two games against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians as an Impact Player.

In the game against PBKS, Rutherford scored a quickfire 46 off 28 balls as he alongside Jos Buttler (54 off 33 balls) brought GT closer to the target of 244.

As long as Rutherford was at the crease as an Impact Player in place of pacer Prasidh Krishna, GT looked like they had a chance. However, slowed down pace at the other end made the chase too steep to climb.

In the second match against MI, Rutherford provided the late impetus at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as the left-hander smashed two sixes in his 11-ball 18 to help Gujarat Titans post a total of 196/8 in 20 overs. He was replaced by Ishant in the second innings as GT restricted MI to a total of 160/6 in 20 overs to open their account for IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans Out For Redemption IPL 2025

After the comprehensive win against the five-time champions, Shubman Gill’s side face off against early pace-setters RCB who have beaten two big teams to begin their campaign.

Gujarat Titans will be looking to redeem themselves after their first season under Gill’s captaincy went awry, missing out on a play-offs spot. After winning the IPL 2022 in their debut season and reaching the final in IPL 2023, GT finished IPL 2024 in eighth place with five wins and seven losses from 14 games.

