‘Sometimes the Figures Don’t Justify…’: SRH Pacer Hails Gujarat Titans’ R Sai Kishore Following His Impressive Spell vs RCB in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans' R Sai Kishore registered figures of 2/22 against RCB in their IPL 2025 match on Wednesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Jaydev Unadkat was impressed by the performance of Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner R Sai Kishore on Wednesday.

Sai Kishore finished with impressive figures of 2/22 from four overs in Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday.

ALSO READ:

“That was one brave spell by Sai Kishore! Angles, speed variations, batter awareness, skills.. sometimes the figures don’t justify how good the performance was! Also, very few spinners can do that at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Brilliant to watch,” Jaydev Unadkat posted on micro-blogging website “X”.

More to follow…