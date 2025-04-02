News
Last updated: April 2, 2025

SRH Six-Hitting Star Doubtful for KKR Clash in IPL 2025 After Yorker Injures Toe in Nets

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngster has been in fine form with the bat in IPL 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH IPL 2025

Promising Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngster Aniket Verma is doubtful for his team’s upcoming IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scheduled to take place on Thursday. According to Sportskeeda, Aniket injured his toe while batting. He was most likely facing a net bowler of Sunrisers Hyderabad during a training session on Wednesday.

Aniket Verma hobbled out, remained on the field for about 15 minutes. Sunrisers Hyderabad support staff attended to Aniket, who did not return to bat after suffering the injury.

ALSO READ:

The 23-year-old has been excellent with his batting in IPL 2025 so far. He scored 36 off 13 balls against Lucknow Super Giants and followed it up with a knock of 74 against Delhi Capitals.

More to follow…

