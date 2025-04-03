CSK Call-Up Mumbai Youngster for Mid-Season Trials During IPL 2025

He was invited at the last minute for trials at Chepauk.

According to TOI, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have called up 17-year-old Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre for mid-season trials during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He was invited at the last minute for trials at Chepauk in Chennai on Thursday.

CSK Invites Young Mumbai Opener Ayush Mhatre for Trials

Mhatre had gone unsold in the IPL mega auction held in Jeddah last November. He can only join CSK as a replacement if a player gets injured or becomes unavailable. Before heading to Chennai, Mhatre was in Rajkot attending the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy zonal camp for U-19 cricketers.

“Yes, we’ve called him for trials. He has impressed our talent scouts,” CSK MD & CEO Kasi Viswanathan told TOI. Asked if there were any injuries in the CSK camp, he said, “No, if there’s any need, we’ll do that. We’re not picking anybody, it’s just a trial.” (via TOI)

Strong Start to Domestic Career

Mhatre had a great first season for Mumbai in 2024-25. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 458 runs in seven matches at an average of 65.42, hitting two centuries and one fifty, with a strike rate of 135.50. In the Ranji Trophy, he made 471 runs in eight matches at an average of 33.64, including two centuries and one fifty, with a highest score of 176.

He performed well in the U-19 Asia Cup 2024 also, making 176 runs from five innings with an average of 44.00 and strike rate of 135.38. His consistent performances impressed the management of CSK as well as talent scouts, leading to a trial call-up.



