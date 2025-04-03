News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
CSK Call-Up Mumbai Youngster Ayush Mhatre for Mid-Season Trials During IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 3, 2025

CSK Call-Up Mumbai Youngster for Mid-Season Trials During IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He was invited at the last minute for trials at Chepauk.

CSK Call-Up Mumbai Youngster Ayush Mhatre for Mid-Season Trials During IPL 2025

According to TOI, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have called up 17-year-old Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre for mid-season trials during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He was invited at the last minute for trials at Chepauk in Chennai on Thursday.

CSK Invites Young Mumbai Opener Ayush Mhatre for Trials

Mhatre had gone unsold in the IPL mega auction held in Jeddah last November. He can only join CSK as a replacement if a player gets injured or becomes unavailable. Before heading to Chennai, Mhatre was in Rajkot attending the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy zonal camp for U-19 cricketers.

“Yes, we’ve called him for trials. He has impressed our talent scouts,” CSK MD & CEO Kasi Viswanathan told TOI. Asked if there were any injuries in the CSK camp, he said, “No, if there’s any need, we’ll do that. We’re not picking anybody, it’s just a trial.” (via TOI)

ALSO READ:

Strong Start to Domestic Career

Mhatre had a great first season for Mumbai in 2024-25. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 458 runs in seven matches at an average of 65.42, hitting two centuries and one fifty, with a strike rate of 135.50. In the Ranji Trophy, he made 471 runs in eight matches at an average of 33.64, including two centuries and one fifty, with a highest score of 176.

He performed well in the U-19 Asia Cup 2024 also, making 176 runs from five innings with an average of 44.00 and strike rate of 135.38. His consistent performances impressed the management of CSK as well as talent scouts, leading to a trial call-up.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ayush Mhatre
Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025

Related posts

Andy Flower Shares Update on Virat Kohli's Finger Injury During RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Andy Flower Shares Update on Virat Kohli’s Finger Injury During RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

After receiving treatment, he continued to field.
12:48 pm
Sagar Paul
3 Changes Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI Could See For KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

3 Changes Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI Could See For KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

KKR could make some changes in their playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
12:15 pm
Sagar Paul
KKR Advised To Drop This Batter and Tweak Batting Position of Venkatesh Iyer Ahead of SRH Clash in IPL 2025

KKR Advised To Drop This Batter and Tweak Batting Position of Venkatesh Iyer Ahead of SRH Clash in IPL 2025

Venkatesh Iyer batted at No. 5 against Mumbai Indians.
9:28 am
Sagar Paul
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 15 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.
8:13 am
Sandip Pawar
Vipraj Nigam IPL 2025 Delhi Capitals DC

‘Started To Bowl Like Him’: Delhi Capitals Sensation Reveals How Pakistan Spinner Inspired His Action

The young all-rounder has enjoyed a great start to his IPL career with DC
12:52 am
Samarnath Soory
‘I Was Embarrassed’: Jos Buttler Reveals How Dropped Catch of Phil Salt Spurred Him To Produce Matchwinning Knock vs RCB in IPL 2025

‘I Was Embarrassed’: Jos Buttler Reveals How Dropped Catch of Phil Salt Spurred Him To Produce Matchwinning Knock vs RCB in IPL 2025

The England wicketkeeper-batter slammed an unbeaten knock of 73*(39)
12:16 am
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.