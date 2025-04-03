News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
'Ultimate Goal is to Win the Title': SRH Star's Big Statement Ahead of the KKR Clash in IPL 2025 
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 3, 2025

‘Ultimate Goal is to Win the Title’: SRH Star’s Big Statement Ahead of the KKR Clash in IPL 2025 

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He spoke about his ambitions for the franchise and his personal goals.

'Ultimate Goal is to Win the Title': SRH Star's Big Statement Ahead of the KKR Clash in IPL 2025 

Star batter of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad, Nitish Kumar Reddy, has made a big statement ahead of their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He stated that clinching their second IPL trophy is the “only unfinished business” of his franchise.

“The only unfinished business is lifting the trophy. We created history with some records. But our ultimate goal is to win the IPL title and add a second star to SRH’s legacy”, said Reddy on Jio Hotstar.

SRH made the headlines last season with their swashbuckling batting approach. They notched up 250+ scores thrice in the tournament. However, the Orange Army, led by Pat Cummins, lost the IPL 2024 final by eight wickets against KKR.

Interestingly, SRH lost all three games against the Knights last year. Before the summit clash, they also lost the play-off match by eight wickets and the league-stage game by a narrow margin of four runs.

ALSO READ:

Nitish Kumar Reddy On Remaining Focused

The SRH batter expressed his satisfaction over the progress in his career. He has gained fame and is in the spotlight after his brilliant national debut following a smashing IPL season. But he doesn’t want them to affect his game. His concentration always remains on the game that he loves.

“I am very happy with the progress I’ve made, both in my performances for my country and my IPL franchise. I want to continue delivering at the same level. There has been a significant change – people have started recognising me and praising my performances. I don’t want to let this get to my head. My focus remains on keeping my love for cricket alive,” stated Reddy.

The 21-year-old also revealed that he never sets any individual targets.

“To be honest, I never set personal goals, even when playing for India or in the IPL last year”, said the SRH batter.

KKR vs SRH in IPL

Hyderabad will look to avenge their previous three losses against KKR this season. After playing three matches each so far, both teams have won one.

SRH started their campaign with a win against the Rajasthan Royals but faced defeats against the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals.

KKR bounced back from their first match loss facing RCB to defeat RR by eight wickets. But the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians thrashed them at the Wankhede.

These two teams will go head-to-head against each other at the Eden Gardens tonight.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR vs SRH
Nitish Kumar Reddy
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

‘Can’t Happen’: BCCI Gives BOLD Response to Franchises Surrounding Pitch Controversy in IPL 2025

‘Can’t Happen’: BCCI Gives BOLD Response to Franchises Surrounding Pitch Controversy in IPL 2025

The issue has put the BCCI and IPL franchises at loggerheads.
4:17 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
akash deep lucknow super giants lsg ipl 2025

When Will Mayank Yadav And Akash Deep Be Available For Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) In IPL 2025?

The fast-bowling duo haven't featured for LSG in the first three IPL 2025 matches due to injuries
4:00 pm
Samarnath Soory
most wickets in ipl 2025 highest wicket taker in ipl most wickets ipl bhuvneshwar kumar

Most Wickets in IPL: Who is the highest wicket taker in IPL?

3:30 pm
CX Staff Writer
KKR vs SRH Playing 11 IPL 2025

KKR vs SRH Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Match

Since both teams are coming off defeats, expect some changes in their playing 11s.
4:04 pm
Sagar Paul
3 Mistakes That Cost RCB The Game Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

3 Mistakes That Cost RCB The Game Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

RCB lost their first match of the season in a home game.
2:46 pm
Sreejita Sen
Andy Flower Shares Update on Virat Kohli's Finger Injury During RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Andy Flower Shares Update on Virat Kohli’s Finger Injury During RCB vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Clash

It happened during the 12th over of GT's chase.
2:35 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.