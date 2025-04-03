‘Ultimate Goal is to Win the Title’: SRH Star’s Big Statement Ahead of the KKR Clash in IPL 2025 

He spoke about his ambitions for the franchise and his personal goals.

Star batter of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad, Nitish Kumar Reddy, has made a big statement ahead of their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He stated that clinching their second IPL trophy is the “only unfinished business” of his franchise.

“The only unfinished business is lifting the trophy. We created history with some records. But our ultimate goal is to win the IPL title and add a second star to SRH’s legacy”, said Reddy on Jio Hotstar.

SRH made the headlines last season with their swashbuckling batting approach. They notched up 250+ scores thrice in the tournament. However, the Orange Army, led by Pat Cummins, lost the IPL 2024 final by eight wickets against KKR.

Interestingly, SRH lost all three games against the Knights last year. Before the summit clash, they also lost the play-off match by eight wickets and the league-stage game by a narrow margin of four runs.

ALSO READ:

Nitish Kumar Reddy On Remaining Focused

The SRH batter expressed his satisfaction over the progress in his career. He has gained fame and is in the spotlight after his brilliant national debut following a smashing IPL season. But he doesn’t want them to affect his game. His concentration always remains on the game that he loves.

“I am very happy with the progress I’ve made, both in my performances for my country and my IPL franchise. I want to continue delivering at the same level. There has been a significant change – people have started recognising me and praising my performances. I don’t want to let this get to my head. My focus remains on keeping my love for cricket alive,” stated Reddy.

The 21-year-old also revealed that he never sets any individual targets.

“To be honest, I never set personal goals, even when playing for India or in the IPL last year”, said the SRH batter.

KKR vs SRH in IPL

Hyderabad will look to avenge their previous three losses against KKR this season. After playing three matches each so far, both teams have won one.

SRH started their campaign with a win against the Rajasthan Royals but faced defeats against the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals.

KKR bounced back from their first match loss facing RCB to defeat RR by eight wickets. But the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians thrashed them at the Wankhede.

These two teams will go head-to-head against each other at the Eden Gardens tonight.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.