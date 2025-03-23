Highest IPL Totals: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Nearly Beat Their Own Record With Unbelievable Hitting in IPL 2025 Opener

The IPL 2025 season kicked off with a bang as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) once again stamped their authority with the bat, producing the second highest IPL Totals ever recorded. In the SRH vs RR match in Hyderabad, the home side put on a jaw-dropping batting performance led by Ishan Kishan and Travis Head. SRH crossed the 280-run mark in style, rewriting history books and bettering their own record set just last season.

SRH reached 200 in just 14.1 overs, equalling their own record for the fastest 200 in IPL history. Ishan Kishan scored a blazing century off just 45 balls, and with powerful contributions from Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Reddy, SRH turned the IPL 2025 opener into a six-hitting festival.

With shorter boundaries, batting-friendly pitches, and fearless intent, T20 cricket is entering a new phase where 250+ scores are no longer rare. The IPL 2024 season had already seen teams push the scoring limits, and 2025 seems to be taking things to the next level.

Here’s a look at the Top 5 Highest IPL Totals in history:

Top Highest IPL Totals of All Time

Team Total Opponent Venue Season Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 287/3 vs RCB Bengaluru IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 286/6 vs RR Hyderabad IPL 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 277/3 vs MI Hyderabad IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 272/7 vs DC Visakhapatnam IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 266/7 vs DC Delhi IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 263/5 vs PWI Bengaluru IPL 2013

SRH Batting Revolution Leads to Highest IPL Totals

Sunrisers Hyderabad now own the top three spots in the list of highest IPL totals, thanks to their ultra-aggressive top-order batting. Their 287/3 against RCB in IPL 2024 was thought to be untouchable, but just a season later, they have nearly outdone themselves again.

In the IPL 2024 match vs MI, SRH batters smashed 18 sixes, led by fifties from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, and a destructive unbeaten 80 from Heinrich Klaasen. That game produced 523 runs in total — the highest match aggregate in IPL history.

Before the IPL 2025 first match vs RR, SRH captain Pat Cummins had already hinted at something special. Speaking at a team event ahead of their IPL 2025 opener, Cummins smiled, raised three fingers, and boldly said: “This time 300” – a clear statement of intent to break new ground.

“I think last year was quite an amazing season. We can play anywhere like last year, where the stadium was packed, the boys put on a show with the bat, and the bowlers hung in there. If we can put in a similar team performance this year, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun, and we’re going to go a long way in the tournament,” Cummins said at the event.

ALSO READ:

KKR and RCB Not Far Behind in Highest Totals in IPL List

Kolkata Knight Riders gave SRH a scare just a week after their record in 2024, piling up 272/7 against Delhi Capitals. Sunil Narine’s explosive 85 and cameos from Rinku Singh and Andre Russell lit up Vizag.

RCB’s 263/5 against Pune Warriors in 2013 was once the gold standard for high scores. Chris Gayle’s legendary 175* in that game still holds the record for the highest individual score in T20 cricket.