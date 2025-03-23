‘There is something special’ – Aussie Legend Backs RCB to Go All The Way in IPL 2025 After Win vs KKR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) started their IPL 2025 season with a strong win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. After the game, former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden praised RCB’s performance and made a bold statement on JioCinema’s broadcast.

“For the first time in years, I look at this RCB setup and go, ‘there is something special in this lineup,’ and they could go all the way,” said Hayden.

His comments came after a well-rounded showing from RCB in Kolkata. The team chased down KKR’s total with ease after a dominant batting start and disciplined bowling display.

RCB stars step up

RCB’s big names delivered right away. Virat Kohli got off to his fastest-ever T20 start, scoring 50 off 30 balls. Phil Salt smashed a 25-ball fifty, giving RCB 80 runs in the powerplay — their second-best in IPL history. Captain Rajat Patidar added a quick 34 off 16 balls, attacking spin in the middle overs.

With the ball, Josh Hazlewood was economical both at the start and in the death overs. Krunal Pandya, playing as the lead spinner, took 3 wickets for 29 runs in four overs. His spell included two bowled dismissals and smart use of pace variations.

What stood out in the win was how clear each player’s role looked. RCB mixed up their bowlers smartly and kept things tight even on a good batting pitch. Rasikh Salam impressed with his slower balls, while the batting unit maintained pressure throughout the chase.

Even without Bhuvneshwar Kumar, RCB’s bowling group handled the conditions well. With players like Liam Livingstone, Tim David, and Jitesh Sharma also in the XI, the team looks well covered in all areas.

Matthew Hayden backs RCB

Matthew Hayden’s comments reflect a growing belief around the RCB setup. After years of underperforming despite big names, this version of the team appears more measured and prepared.

RCB fans have seen false dawns before, but if this performance and clarity continue — especially at their home ground in Bengaluru — this might be the season they finally go deep.

