3 Encouraging Signs for RCB After Win vs KKR in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got their IPL 2025 campaign off to a strong start with a convincing win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. This was not just a win on paper, but a performance that showed signs of a more balanced, well-prepared side. RCB ticked multiple boxes in all departments — from pace control and spin discipline to top-order aggression and sharp bowling changes that worked well.

The team’s overall approach looked measured and flexible, which could make a big difference over the course of the season. Especially after years of inconsistency, this win gives RCB fans early reasons for optimism.

A fine blueprint that could work at Chinnaswamy

RCB might finally be building a team that can win consistently at home, which has often been their Achilles’ heel. The key lies in the presence of defensive-minded bowlers who can manage flat pitches:

Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (who missed the KKR game) are capable of controlling the run rate. Rasikh Salam, who bowled with discipline and used his slower balls well, adds variety. Even without Bhuvneshwar, this bowling unit held up well on a good batting surface in Kolkata.

On the batting side, RCB made 80/0 in the powerplay, their second-highest powerplay score in IPL history. The trio of Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, and Tim David gives them the kind of flat-track hitting power needed at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Combined with the stability that Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar brings and the added flair of Jitesh Sharma and uncapped duo of Swastik Chikara and Manoj Bhandage, RCB pack a punch.

Krunal Pandya a big plus for RCB

RCB have found a reliable defensive left-arm spinner in Krunal Pandya. On a batting-friendly pitch, Krunal finished with figures of 4-0-29-3, removing key KKR batters — Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, and Venkatesh Iyer.

Two of the three wickets were bowled, showcasing his control over pace and accuracy. His use of slower deliveries and a surprise bouncer were key features in his spell. Krunal’s ability to contain runs and take wickets in the middle overs makes him a vital part of RCB’s plans. Notably, he has never gone at over 8 runs per over across any IPL season — a rare stat for a spinner in this format.

Since 2022, in IPL matches with < 1.5 degrees average turn, vs LHB:



Axar: 13.7 ER

Jadeja: 10.1 ER

Brar: 11.2 ER



Krunal: 6.97 ER (most balls too)



RCB have locked down an elite defensive SLA for the Chinnaswamy – not dependent on conditions and LHB/RHB.#IPLAuction2025 — Sai Krishna (@parkedatcover) November 25, 2024

Big three Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood and Phil Salt deliver in game one

RCB’s senior players stepped up straight away. Virat Kohli got his fastest-ever start in a T20, scoring 25 runs in his first 10 balls, eventually making 50 off 30 balls. He also slog-swept Varun Chakravarthy for four in the seventh over — a shot he reintroduced successfully during his Orange Cap-winning season in 2024.

If Kohli can tackle spin effectively, even if he doesn’t slaughter it, RCB are well placed to do great this year. Meanwhile, his opening partner Phil Salt set the tone early with a 25-ball fifty, giving RCB a flying start in the powerplay.

Rajat Patidar, captaining for the first time, played a crucial cameo — 34 off 16 balls, attacking spin in the middle overs and lifting RCB’s net run rate.

Josh Hazlewood was brilliant with the new ball and at the death, giving away very little. He helped restrict KKR to a total that RCB could comfortably chase. Hazlewood’s ability to bowl across phases and be clever with his length changes could be crucial in the rest of the season.

RCB’s win over KKR was more than just a two-point result — it was a statement of intent. Their batting fired at the top, their spinners delivered control, and the pace attack kept things tight when it mattered. What stood out was how well-defined each player’s role looked — from Kohli’s aggressive intent to Krunal’s control in the middle overs.

They showed they can adapt to conditions, mix up bowling options, and maintain high scoring pressure throughout the chase. If they can carry this clarity and composure into home games at the Chinnaswamy and stay consistent, this could finally be the season where RCB live up to expectations.

