Why Rohit Sharma’s Gloves Created Speculation Ahead of Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Opener Against CSK?

He was wearing a special pair of gloves in the nets.

A recent video posted by the Mumbai Indians (MI) on their social media handles has attracted eyeballs ahead of the team’s season opener in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

In this video, MI’s former skipper Rohit Sharma is seen wearing a special pair of gloves. At a casual glance, it seems to be a normal pair, but from a closer look, we can see “SAR” written on it.

The Mumbai franchise has asked their fans to guess the reason behind it.

There is no exact information regarding what it stands for. But the netizens have jumped in to find a possible reason behind the mystery letters.

It probably represents the initials of the former captain’s family members. It’s the combination of the first letters of Rohit’s daughter Samaira, son Ahaan, and his wife Ritika.

Mumbai Indians Will Face Arch-Rivals CSK In Their IPL 2025 Opener

The two most successful teams in the history of IPL are set to take on each other tomorrow. Mumbai Indians led by Hardik Pandya will now look to bounce back after a disastrous last season, where they only won four out of 14 matches. Since winning their fifth title in 2020, the side has only made it to the playoffs once in 2023 but finished in fourth place. Their poor run also includes two bottom-of-the-table finishes in IPL 2022 and 2024.

On the other hand, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings finished fifth in the table in IPL 2024, following MD Dhoni’s resignation as their skipper. After clinching the trophy in 2021 they stumbled the next season to finish ninth in the points table. They made a strong comeback in IPL 2023 to win their fifth title to level their rivalry with MI.

The clash between these two teams will take place at the Chepauk stadium. In the absence of Hardik, Suryakumar will lead the Men in Blue.

