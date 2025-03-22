News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
+18 | Play Responsibly | Commercial Content | T&Cs apply
Why Rohit Sharma's Gloves Created Speculation Ahead of Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 Opener Against CSK
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 22, 2025

Why Rohit Sharma’s Gloves Created Speculation Ahead of Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Opener Against CSK?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He was wearing a special pair of gloves in the nets.

Why Rohit Sharma's Gloves Created Speculation Ahead of Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 Opener Against CSK

A recent video posted by the Mumbai Indians (MI) on their social media handles has attracted eyeballs ahead of the team’s season opener in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

In this video, MI’s former skipper Rohit Sharma is seen wearing a special pair of gloves. At a casual glance, it seems to be a normal pair, but from a closer look, we can see “SAR” written on it.

The Mumbai franchise has asked their fans to guess the reason behind it.

There is no exact information regarding what it stands for. But the netizens have jumped in to find a possible reason behind the mystery letters.

ALSO READ:

It probably represents the initials of the former captain’s family members. It’s the combination of the first letters of Rohit’s daughter Samaira, son Ahaan, and his wife Ritika.

Mumbai Indians Will Face Arch-Rivals CSK In Their IPL 2025 Opener

The two most successful teams in the history of IPL are set to take on each other tomorrow. Mumbai Indians led by Hardik Pandya will now look to bounce back after a disastrous last season, where they only won four out of 14 matches. Since winning their fifth title in 2020, the side has only made it to the playoffs once in 2023 but finished in fourth place. Their poor run also includes two bottom-of-the-table finishes in IPL 2022 and 2024.

On the other hand, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings finished fifth in the table in IPL 2024, following MD Dhoni’s resignation as their skipper. After clinching the trophy in 2021 they stumbled the next season to finish ninth in the points table. They made a strong comeback in IPL 2023 to win their fifth title to level their rivalry with MI.

The clash between these two teams will take place at the Chepauk stadium. In the absence of Hardik, Suryakumar will lead the Men in Blue.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
MI
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bhuvi injured RCB playing XI KKR vs RCB IPL 2025

‘Is Bhuvi Injured?’ – RCB Fans React to Bhuvneshwar Kumar Missing Out From RCB Playing XI vs KKR in IPL 2025 Opener at Eden Gardens

7:46 pm
CX Staff Writer
spencer johnson ipl 2025 kkr vs rcb anrich nortje

Why Spencer Johnson is Playing Ahead of Anrich Nortje for Kolkata Knight Riders in the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Opener

7:31 pm
CX Staff Writer
Virat Kohli

Why Was Virat Kohli, And Not MS Dhoni and Others, Felicitated with the IPL 18 Memento Ahead of IPL 2025 Opener?

7:26 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a home advantage and have a powerful batting lineup, so they should win.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2025 Match 2 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

7:09 pm
Darpan Jain

6 Sixes Sensation To Open for PBKS in IPL 2025? Coach Ricky Ponting Drops BIG Hint

He was acquired by PBKS for INR 3.8 crores at the IPL 2025 auction.
6:53 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Lucknow Super Giants lsg ipl 2025 avesh khan injury

LSG Grappling With Fitness Issues Ahead Of IPL 2025, Star Pacer To Miss First Three Games

The player has been out of action since October last year due to a knee injury
6:42 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.