Good News for LSG Ahead of IPL 2025! Return Date for Injured Pace Sensation Confirmed

He was rehabbing from a lumbar stress injury

In a blessed news for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), the return date for their talented pace sensation Mayank Yadav has been confirmed.

The 22-year-old right-arm pacer, who was rehabbing from a lumbar stress injury at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, is now understood to be fit for matches by April 15.

According to this timeline, Mayank will be missing half of LSG’s season as they play their seventh match of the campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home on April 14.

In IPL 2024, Mayank Yadav made a significant impact by claiming seven wickets in just four matches before an injury forced him to miss the rest of the season.

ALSO READ:

Good News for LSG Ahead of IPL 2025! Return Date for Mayank Yadav Confirmed

Known for his exceptional pace, Mayank consistently clocked speeds exceeding 150 kph, and also earned Player of the Match honours in his first two IPL appearances last year. Unfortunately, he suffered a side strain during the season, which led to his withdrawal from the tournament. His recovery was further delayed when he encountered another injury while undergoing rehabilitation.

The 22-year-old fast bowler made his senior debut for India in a T20I against Bangladesh in October of the previous year. He delivered an impressive performance in Gwalior, finishing with figures of 1/21 from four overs. Over the course of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, Mayank secured four wickets in total.

However, a back injury sidelined him in the following T20I series against South Africa in December and the home series against England in January of this year. Although these setbacks have temporarily halted his promising career, Mayank’s talent and potential remain undeniable.

LSG will play their first match of the IPL 2025 season on March 24 against Delhi Capitals (DC).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube