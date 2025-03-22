IPL 2025: BCCI Sets Out Rules And Time Limits For Super Over

The Indian Premier League (IPL) teams have been informed by the BCCI about the period Super Over can extend after the stipulated 40 overs of the entire match. Depending on the match referee’s communication, Super Overs will have to determine the match result within an hour.

If a T20 game is tied, teams will receive six balls each to determine the winner but in case of the Super Over ending in a tie, another Super Over will be played.

The BCCI has also informed that teams will be allowed one unsuccessful DRS each during this period. The Board has issued guidelines to all the teams after the captains’ meeting in Mumbai on Thursday.

One Hour To Finish Super Overs

“The first Super Over has to start within 10 minutes of the main match finishing. If the first Super Over is a tie, then the subsequent Super Over must start five minutes after its completion,” the communication said.

“The match referee will inform the captains which will be the final super over, if he feels that the period of 1 hour is going to be breached. All player warnings and penance time unserved in the main match will be carried forward into the Super Over. The Match Referee will inform Captains of any Time restrictions subject to the MPC on interrupted Super Over,” it added.

Teams can also field concussion substitutes besides the players named in the playing XI during Super Overs.

Other Rules For Super Over

Besides these guidelines there were also parts of the communication which further elaborate on the guidelines to be followed by franchises.

If a team has penalties to serve during the main match time, it will carry over into the Super Over. The Super Over will begin with the chasing team from the main match batting first. from the same end from which the main match had ended.

Unless the umpires consult the ground authorities and match referee and decide to change, the Super Over will use the same pitch as the match.

Batters who have batted in the first Super Over will be ineligible to bat in the subsequent Super Overs while the bowler who had bowled a Super Over will be ineligible for the next one.

“Where the Super Over or subsequent Super Overs are abandoned for any reason prior to the completion, then the match shall be declared a tie and points allocated as in Clause 16.10.1,” the BCCI communication concluded.

