Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins has named former CSK speedster Simarjeet Singh a player to watch for in IPL 2025.
Last updated: March 22, 2025

Pat Cummins Names Former CSK Talent as One of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Player to Watch Out for in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

According to Cummins, Simarjeet is “exciting”, and the SRH captain seems highly impressed with the skill sets of the pacer.

According to Cummins, Simarjeet is "exciting", and the SRH captain seems highly impressed with the skill sets of the pacer.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins has named former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) speedster Simarjeet Singh a player to watch for in IPL 2025. SRH bought Simarjeet for INR 1.50 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

According to Cummins, Simarjeet is “exciting”, and the SRH captain seems highly impressed with the skill sets of the pacer. He was with CSK in the previous cycle but didn’t get consistent opportunities to showcase his abilities despite doing well most of the time.

However, he will hope to get more chances in the SRH side, and Simarjeet has reportedly been bowling like fire in the nets. That should bolster his chances of starting in the main XI of the bowling innings for SRH from the first game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) tomorrow afternoon.

He is a genuine speedster who hits the deck hard and can bowl shorter lengths into the body to cramp batters for room, making him an ideal enforcer. Simarjeet has the pace, as visible previously in the tournament, and if he gets his lines correct, he is a real force to deal with.

How can Simarjeet Singh help SRH use their resources better in IPL 2025?

If Simarjeet Singh starts for Sunrisers Hyderabad, he will allow Pat Cummins to share the new ball with Mohammed Shami. While Cummins can also crank it up and hit the deck hard, he is better suited while bowling in the powerplay early on, where he can snare a few wickets.

With Simarjeet in the mix, he can be an enforcer and has previous experience doing this role for the Chennai-based franchise. SRH don’t have enough quality spinners and might not play Adam Zampa, so they need to bolster their middle overs.

A general trend in Hyderabad has been that spinners haven’t had enough assistance, so the onus is on pacers to do the heavy lifting. If Simarjeet plays, SRH ensure the best possible pace attack on the park.

Shami and Cummins will bowl with the new ball, Simarjeet Singh will be an enforcer, and Harshal Patel will bowl in the second half of the innings, including death overs. This will give the captain more variety and options.

