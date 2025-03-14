Best SRH Playing XI And Impact Players For IPL 2025: A Decision to Be Made between Adam Zampa and Wiaan Mulder

A look at the best SRH playing XI and major talking points ahead of the IPL 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad came close to clinching their second Indian Premier League title last year. They had an incredible season with the bat but could not cross the final hurdle. SRH will be hoping to go one step further in IPL 2025.

Sunrisers retained the core ahead of the mega auction and rebuilt the squad around it. They didn’t do a great job of it and have ended up with a few glaring weaknesses that could hinder them. Here we take a look at the best SRH playing XI in IPL 2025 and Impact Player substitutes.

Best SRH Playing XI

Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma

Ishan Kishan

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

Abhinav Manohar

Sachin Baby

Pat Cummins

Harshal Patel

Mohammed Shami

Adam Zampa

Major Talking points

Three LHBs in the Top Three Can Be an Issue

SRH had retained Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who formed the most destructive opening pair last year. Which is why it made very little sense for them to go after Ishan Kishan. As a result, they could end up with three left-handers in the top three.

Kishan can bat at number four but it could go either way as he can get stuck against spinners. Their other domestic batting options – Sachin Baby and Atharva Taide are also left-handers. SRH can try switching between Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy, depending on the entry points and opposing bowling resources.

A Choice To Be Made Between Adam Zampa and Wiaan Mulder

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a setback after Brydon Carse was ruled out with an injury. They have brought in the South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder as the replacement. Mulder will be fighting with Adam Zampa for the fourth overseas spot in the playing XI.

Mulder strengthens the batting, providing power-hitting at the back end. His bowling might not be of much use in these conditions. Zampa, on the other hand, is one of the best spinners in the world. He is their best spin option in the squad and the bowling attack looks better with him in the line-up.

Lower Middle Order Too Dependent on Heinrich Klaasen

SRH failed to get any high quality power-hitters in the auction. They did get Mulder as a replacement but is not a certain starter. Which leaves them heavily dependent on Heinrich Klaasen to provide the finishing touches. As a result of this, SRH could try to preserve his wicket and send him late. That would not be ideal as Klaasen’s best comes when he gets time to settle in.

SRH have Abhinav Manohar, who has the experience of playing in the lower middle order. Sachin Baby can also be flexible and Pat Cummins is a decent hitter down the order.

ALSO READ:

Top Impact Player Substitutes for SRH

1) Simarjeet Singh

Simarjeet Singh is likely to be the top Impact Player choice for SRH in IPL 2025. He is an excellent new ball bowler and frees up Cummins and Harshal Patel for the middle and end overs. Simarjeet picked nine wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an economy of 7.58.

2) Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar could be a good Impact Player substitute in conditions suitable for spinners. SRH can use two leg-break bowlers to cause chaos in the middle overs.

3) Atharva Taide

Atharva Taide can add batting depth in case of a collapse. The left-hand batter also offers a left-arm orthodox spin option.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.