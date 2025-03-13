4 Major Concerns and Key Solutions for Mumbai Indians Ahead of the IPL 2025 Season

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians have most bases covered but face some questions heading into IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians have built a dynasty in franchise cricket with success everywhere they step foot in. They are the joint-most successful team in the Indian Premier League, having been crowned the champions five times. They will be hoping to add another title to their cabinet in IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians have had a mediocre period since winning their last title in 2020. In the past four seasons, they have made it to the playoffs only once. Following a season filled with poor performances and off-field controversies, the MI team seems to have gotten on the same page.

The management pulled off a tough task of retaining their top Indian superstars ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Later, they signed some quality players to their roster while also making some questionable choices.

MI Squad for IPL 2025

Hardik Pandya (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Raj Angad Bawa, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Will Jacks, Bevon Jacobs, Ashwani Kumar, Robin Minz, Vignesh Puthur, Satyanarayana Raju, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Reece Topley, Corbin Bosch.

Major Concerns for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

On paper, Mumbai Indians always look strong due to the presence of some of the top players in the world. However, they have some concerns heading into IPL 2025.

How will MI cope with Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness

Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler in the world in any format by some margin. His value to this Mumbai Indians side can’t be highlighted enough. Since becoming a force to reckon with, Bumrah has barely missed any games for Mumbai Indians except for the 2023 edition.

The fast bowler was not part of India’s Champions Trophy 2025 triumph due to back injury. Bumrah is recovering from that injury but it could take some time before he regains his full fitness. There are reports he could miss a couple of weeks of the IPL 2025.

The previous IPL season was a nightmare for bowlers with the average economy of around nine. Bumrah, however, was in a league of his own, picking up 20 wickets at 6.48 rpo. If Bumrah does miss a part of the tournament, Mumbai Indians will need to readjust their bowling plans. How they cope without their spearhead will be vital for their campaign.

Who will be the second finisher alongside Hardik Pandya?

In IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians had Tim David and Romario Shepherd down the order to provide them big hits in death overs. David struck 171 runs from 87 deliveries in overs 17-20, while Shepherd smashed 57 off 24.

Captain Hardik Pandya didn’t have a great season, scoring 216 runs at an average of only 18 and striking at 143. In death overs, he managed just 40 runs in 28 balls. His regressed ability to smash the pacers means that MI can not rely on him completely to do the finisher job.

In the past, Mumbai have held Suryakumar Yadav back but that is not an optimum use of his powers. Having SKY in early and having him dictate the play is much more important. Ahead of the IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians must decide who will partner Pandya at the back end of the innings.

Suryakumar Yadav’s form

Suryakumar Yadav is the most important batter for Mumbai Indians. The dynamic player has the ability to ruin the plans of the opposition with his unorthodox batting style. When he’s in full flow, SKY is the most outrageous batter in the game, where he can find the angles nobody else can.

He has been enormous for MI since returning back to the One Family in 2018. In the last three years, he has scored 1,252 runs at an average of 40 and strike rate of 167.

Yadav’s current form could be a concern for Mumbai Indians. Since the T20 World Cup in June, Suryakumar has averaged only 20 across 19 T20 innings. He has registered just three half centuries in this period.

Poor Backups in the Pace Department

Mumbai Indians’ biggest failure in the IPL 2025 auction was not giving more thought to their backup pace bowling options. With Jasprit Bumrah’s availability unclear at the beginning of the tournament, their pace bowling depth could be exposed badly.

They secured Trent Boult in the auction, who is pretty reliable with the ball and regarding fitness. However, Deepak Chahar and Reece Topley have a long history of injuries. Recently, they replaced Lizaad Williams with Corbin Bosch, who has no experience of playing in these conditions.

Their domestic pace options include Ashwani Kumar, Arjun Tendulkar, and Satyanarayana Raju. All in all, things could go horribly wrong for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.

Key Solutions that Could See Mumbai Indians Make the IPL 2025 Playoffs

Use the trademark 2 overseas pacers strategy

Bat Will Jacks down the order

Give Tilak Varma more gametime

Mumbai Indians recognised the importance of quality pacers quite early and started using two overseas pacers in the playing XI regularly before anyone else. They reaped great rewards, with all five of their championships coming with that strategy. They have gone away from that combination in recent years but MI’s best bet of dealing with Bumrah’s absence will be to fall back on two overseas pacers.

Trent Boult is a reliable option, especially with the new ball. The other pacer could be Reece Topley if he is fully fit. The England seamer has the ability to deliver impactful performances but fitness has held him back. Their other option is Corbin Bosch. This was a weird replacement pick from MI but he is a promising pace all-rounder. He picked 11 scalps in the SA20 at 8.68, with best figures of 4 for 19. The downside to playing two overseas pacers is that they have to sacrifice either Will Jacks or Mitch Santner.

Moving on to the finisher problem, the best course for MI would be to bat Jacks down the order. Jacks is one of the most destructive batters in the world but has batted in the top order almost the entirety of his career. The issue with that is – if he bats in the top three – it would push Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma down a spot from their ideal positions. Jacks has the ability to take on hard lengths and raw pace, a skill set that is required in death overs. Having him at the back end would also ease some pressure off Hardik. Even though Jacks doesn’t have much experience in the role, it’s a move worth a shot. Bevon Jacobs is another option for this role but the Kiwi youngster might not be ready just yet.

Tilak Varma has been a great asset for Mumbai Indians. In three IPL editions, he has scored 1,156 runs at an average of nearly 40 while striking at 146. MI have been guilty of sending him late in the past and it is his quality that he has succeeded at number five as well. However, his game is more suited for number three and four, where he can control the innings better. He has shown that ability in his recent outings for India.